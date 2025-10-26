1 Incredible Reason to Buy Cameco (CCJ) Stock Before October Ends

Key Points

Cameco stock has generated humongous returns in the past.

While past performance does not guarantee future returns, Cameco could be an exception.

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock has soared more than 60% in 2025 as of this writing, but this isn't another meme stock. Far from it.

Cameco is, in fact, a well-established stalwart in the uranium industry and is incredibly well-placed to benefit from the global nuclear energy resurgence. It is one of the few stocks you shouldn't go wrong with if you're looking to ride the nuclear wave.

In fact, you'll want to grab some shares of Cameco before October ends. Here's why.

All set to catch the nuclear energy boom

Nuclear energy is quickly taking center stage as a steady and a reliable source of clean energy to meet the surging demand for electricity, especially from artificial intelligence (AI) operations and data centers that consume massive amounts of power. That's one of the reasons why President Donald Trump is also going all in to boost the domestic nuclear energy industry.

That also means massive potential for the supply side of the industry, especially providers of nuclear fuel, uranium. And it's where Cameco steps in.

Cameco is one of the largest uranium miners in the world, selling uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities across America, Europe, and Asia. Cameco's 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric Company also makes it a top supplier of nuclear equipment and technologies.

Here's where things start to get interesting. Cameco's third-quarter earnings report coming up on Nov. 5 could propel the stock higher.

Why Cameco's sales and earnings could surge

Cameco has two big things going for it: uranium prices and Westinghouse.

Cameco regularly calculates average industry uranium prices and releases them. Its September-end spot uranium price of $82.63 per pound, as well as long-term price of $83 per pound, are the highest in all of 2025.

With Cameco also already locking in delivery commitments for 2025 under long-term contracts, its revenue could get a solid boost in Q3, backed by higher volumes as well as prices.

Westinghouse, meanwhile, should drive Cameco's earnings higher. Last quarter, Cameco significantly bumped up its expectations from Westinghouse. The Trump administration's push to restart idled nuclear reactors and build more creates significant opportunities for Westinghouse.

Should you buy Cameco stock hand over fist?

A strong earnings report, though, is a short-term potential catalyst for Cameco stock. Its long-term thesis is a lot more compelling, and you should be able to get a glimpse of it as well in November.

Cameco plans its production for long-term contracting with utilities, not for spot uranium exposure. Cameco believes utilities will have to secure a "significant amount of uranium" through 2045 to meet their fuel needs. The World Nuclear Association's latest biennial report, meanwhile, suggests that demand for uranium could more than double by 2040.

Cameco has been steadfast and strong through the worst of times. Today, the outlook for nuclear energy and uranium looks better than ever. Cameco has been a monster stock in the past, and the next big bull run might just be getting started. Buying some shares now, therefore, could be a solid investment move.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.