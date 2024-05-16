1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Now

On Holding (NYSE: ONON) continues to be one of the best growth stocks in athletics and apparel, and the company's vision continues to get bigger and bigger. In this video, Travis Hoium discusses the company's recent results and why the top line is more important today than the company's bottom line.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 14, 2024. The video was published on May 15, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in On Holding. The Motley Fool recommends Foot Locker and On Holding. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.