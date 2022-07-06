1 in 4 ID Theft Victims Had Thousands Of Dollars Stolen During The Pandemic. Here’s How To Keep Your Financial Info Safe

The Covid-19 pandemic hit Americans’ finances hard—and criminals took advantage of that vulnerability.

An alarming number of Americans say they experienced identity theft, or attempted identity theft, during the pandemic. A new survey by Forbes Advisor found that since 2020, four in 10 Americans (39%) reported that someone tried to open, or successfully opened, a bank account, credit card or loan in their name.

And of those who had their identity stolen, one in four reported that the scammer got away with thousands of dollars.

Identity theft, which refers to someone stealing your personal information typically for their financial gain, can have devastating consequences—including a lengthy process to recover control of your finances.

Pandemic Made Consumers Targets for Digital Identity Fraud

Identity theft isn’t new. But studies show that as the pandemic’s restrictions forced us to be more online for everything from work to grocery shopping, it also exposed our poor online security habits.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than a third (35%) of survey respondents stated someone used or attempted to use their credit cards, debit cards or bank account.

When the thieves did successfully access the accounts, the consequences were severe: close to one-fourth of Americans reported having over $3,000 stolen from them. In some cases, the amount stolen exceeded $5,000.

“The amount of identity fraud during the pandemic was absolutely massive,” says Naftali Harris, CEO of identity verification company SentiLink. “It was an increase that I don’t think anyone in the industry had ever seen before.”

The financial account fraud happened in tandem with a slew of Covid-relief scams. Many scammers targeted Covid relief programs, including unemployment benefits and stimulus checks. A watchdog for the Department of Labor estimates a significant chunk of at least $163 billion in unemployment-related overpayments were obtained through fraud, with the FTC reporting a 3,000% increase overall in reports of identity theft involving public benefits from 2019-2020.

Experts say that federal and state governments bear some responsibility for the fraud by not providing top-notch security measures to help protect consumers while doling out pandemic aid.

Harris notes that some states lacked email verification from applicants, something he describes as a “basic” form of identity protection. This lack of security, combined with an influx of federal aid money to consumers, served as bait for thieves.

“In their rush to get funds into the hands of folks, [pandemic aid programs] really kind of let their guard down,” says John Wilson, senior fellow of threat research at Agari, an email security solution company. “The original reaction was to send money first, ask questions later—but that unfortunately led to a lot of fraud.”

Once scammers got their hands on relief funds like unemployment benefits, Wilson says they’d often turn around and open a bank account in the victim’s name to deposit the funds. That activity can create a vicious cycle of fraud that the consumer may not realize is happening until it’s too late.

How Americans are Dealing With Identity Theft

Many Americans are engaging in good practices to prevent and recover from identity theft, such as regularly changing their passwords or checking their credit reports.

But the Forbes Advisor survey shows there is still room for improvement.

One-fifth of women never change their passwords, according to the survey; about one-sixth of men don’t either.

Not everyone is diligent with checking their credit reports, either. While checking your reports won’t prevent identity theft, you may be able to spot accounts you don’t recognize and take action from there. The CFPB recommends that you check your reports a minimum of once a year, but many experts say that more frequent checks are necessary to keep tabs on potential fraudulent activity.

About three in four Americans check their credit reports at least once a month, although some regions are more punctilious than others. For example, a staggering 88% of Northeast residents say they check their credit reports at least once a month (compared to 72% in the Midwest, 68% in the Southeast, 62% in the Southwest and a dismal 47% in the West.)

If you realize your identity has been stolen and unauthorized charges have been made in your name, time is of the essence. Federal laws protect consumers from being responsible for unauthorized charges on their cards, but the fraud must be reported in a timely manner.

Tips on How to Protect Your Identity

Realizing you’ve become a victim of identity theft can be jarring. You might feel guilt, anger and confusion over what happened, but acting quickly to lock your accounts and report the theft can reduce the damage.

Over half of respondents reported being very or somewhat concerned about being a victim of identity theft in the future. It should be noted that even the best of practices aren’t a guarantee that you won’t be a victim of identity theft, but they can help you identify it earlier, and take action quickly to minimize the impact.

Here are five ways you can protect your identity and prevent identity fraud, according to experts:

1. Use a Password Manager

Password managers are software programs that create difficult passwords for you and store them in a centralized account that you access using one password. The big benefit is that you only need to know one password rather than several; plus it encourages you to use unique passwords across sites. According to a 2021 survey from Security.org, two in three Americans use the same passwords across multiple accounts.

With a password manager, the stored passwords are encrypted, meaning they’re converted into a secret code that prevents them from being hacked.

“All of the regular password managers are actually set up in such a way where even the password manager company can’t see your password,” says Harris. “Even if they wanted to see them and use them, they wouldn’t be able to.”

Password managers will also regularly recommend new passwords for your accounts in an effort to keep them secure. It’s a helpful automation, considering nearly 1 in 5 (18%) Americans wait a year or longer to change their passwords, according to the survey.

While there are free password managers, the ones with the most helpful features typically come at a cost.

2. Enroll in Two-Step Authentication

One of the biggest forms of protection against unauthorized users accessing your accounts is enrolling in two-step authentication.

Two-step authentication is a service most financial institutions offer to customers. During the login process, a one-time code is sent via text message or phone call to the customer and is required to access the account.

Check with your financial institutions to see if two-factor authentication is an option to add to your accounts.

Wilson warns, however, that keeping your email account secure is important when enrolling in two-factor authentication, if you opt for the code to be sent to your email. If a fraudster has your email password, they can easily bypass the added layer of security provided by two-step authentication. This is where using a password manager becomes critical to helping to prevent breaches of your accounts.

3. Regularly Review Your Credit Reports

A credit report is essentially a master document of all of your credit lines in one place. When a new account is opened, it’s typically reported on your credit report—which is why it’s important to regularly review your reports for any unusual new activity, at least on a monthly or quarterly basis.

Seventy-three percent of Americans check their credit reports at least once a month, according to the survey. However, consumers can now check their credit reports each week, free of charge. The three major credit bureaus have offered free weekly online credit reports during the pandemic, and continue to do so through the end of 2022. You can request your free credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com.

Both Wilson and Harris recommend that consumers also take advantage of being able to freeze your credit reports. This free service can prevent scammers who have your personal information from opening accounts in your name.

A credit freeze essentially locks your credit reports and prevents any new accounts from being opened. However, some downsides of a credit freeze include having to go through the administrative process of lifting the freeze anytime you want to apply for a new line of credit.

Consumers also have the option of locking their credit reports. A lock offers the same protection and security that a freeze offers, but can be completed by the consumers via a mobile device or on the web. All three major credit bureaus offer lock services for a monthly fee.

Read more: How to freeze your credit

4. Enable Fraud Alerts

Banks and credit card providers offer fraud alerts ranging from mobile app notifications to text messages and emails. These alerts can help you keep track of your account activity while monitoring it for any unauthorized purchases.

If you opt for email or text message alerts, it’s important to stay vigilant when opening any links. Scammers can disguise themselves as financial institutions in an effort for you to click on a phishing link in a text message or email that will give them access to your personal information. If you’re ever in doubt of the legitimacy of such communication, contact your bank or credit card issuer directly to confirm it’s them.

You can also enable fraud alerts on your credit reports. If you think your personal information has been stolen, you can contact any of the three major credit reporting bureaus and request a one-year initial fraud alert. The agencies are required by law to notify other credit bureaus that a fraud alert has been activated, so there’s no need to contact each bureau individually.

5. Trust Your Gut

If you’re ever suspicious of an email, text, or call claiming to be a representative from your financial institution, you’re fully justified in taking a step back and deciding not to interact further until you can verify it’s really them. The same goes for any type of correspondence that asks for your personal information—which is a signature strategy used by fraudsters.

“There’s a lot of scams out there, and the people doing those scams are incredibly nasty,” Harris says. “The best protection is often your own good judgment.”

You can also stay vigilant against identity theft by learning more about recent methods of fraud scammers are using. The Federal Trade Commission has a consumer alerts section that regularly updates consumers with information about the latest scams and how they target people.

“While we’re waking up to do good every day, there’s some people out there who wake up and wonder how they can scam [someone] today,” Wilson says. “They’re constantly innovating, and there’s a whole supply chain of them. That’s the thing to bear in mind.”

Methodology

This online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected between June 6 and 7, 2022. The margin of error is +/- 2.2 points with 95% confidence. This survey was overseen by the OnePoll research team, which is a member of the MRS and has corporate membership with the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR). For a complete survey methodology, including geographic and demographic sample sizes, contact pr@forbesadvisor.com.

