1 Huge Sign You're Not Ready to Retire in 2026

Key Points

A lot of people focus on finances to see if they're retirement-ready.

It's also important to have a plan for filling your days.

If you don't know how you'll keep busy, you risk ending up miserable.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If 2026 is the year you're planning to retire, you may be aware that there are certain financial tasks to tackle before ending your career for good. These include:

Creating a budget to understand your annual income needs.

Figuring out how much money you'll get from Social Security each month and deciding when to take benefits.

Assessing your retirement savings account to see how much annual income it can provide.

Figuring out what you'll do for healthcare, especially if you're retiring before you'll be eligible for Medicare.

But even if you've checked off all these boxes, you may not be ready to retire just yet.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Make sure you know how you'll keep busy

If you don't know how you'll fill your days once your career comes to an end, you're not ready to retire. Period.

You might think you'll enjoy being able to go about your days without a plan. But many retirees in that situation wind up miserable shortly after leaving their jobs because they feel their days lack structure and meaning.

If you're intent on retiring in 2026, figure out what your lifestyle will look like ahead of time. Maybe you'll volunteer twice a week, get a freelance job that keeps you busy one or two afternoons, and join a gym you'll visit almost daily.

You should feel free to create a game plan that works for you, makes you happy, and aligns with your retirement budget. But it's extremely important to know what you'll do with your newfound free time before retiring. Otherwise, you risk winding up very unhappy, to the point where it hurts both your mental and physical health.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.