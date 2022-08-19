1 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stock to Buy Now

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but this real estate investment trust could be an excellent investment opportunity. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses why he owns EPR in his retirement portfolio, and what he's watching going forward.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of August 18, 2022. The video was published on August 19, 2022.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in EPR Properties. The Motley Fool recommends EPR Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

