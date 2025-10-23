1 Heavily Diversified Vanguard ETF That Could Outperform the S&P 500 in 2026

Key Points

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF is a highly diversified way to invest.

With falling interest rates and low small-cap valuations, now could be the time to take a look.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF ›

Let's be clear. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is an excellent long-term investment vehicle, and so are other low-cost S&P 500 ETFs. Even if you buy at an all-time high, history shows that the S&P 500 is still a great wealth-building tool for investors who measure their returns in decades.

However, there are some major drawbacks of the S&P 500 that investors should be aware of. For one thing, the S&P 500 is highly concentrated. It is a weighted index, meaning that larger companies make up more of its assets, and the rise of trillion-dollar tech companies has resulted in a top-heavy index. As its name suggests, there are 500 companies in the S&P 500, but the 10 largest make up more than 40% of an S&P 500 index fund's assets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

There's also the more subtle issue that S&P 500 index funds are designed to match the performance of the market, not to outperform it. If your goal is to beat the market, by definition, you'll have to look elsewhere.

If it is indeed your goal to beat the market, one Vanguard ETF you may want to take a closer look at is the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO). Not only does it solve the "lack of diversification" problem of the S&P 500, but there are some good reasons why it could be a great time to invest in this index.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in a nutshell

If you aren't familiar with the Russell 2000 index, it's the most widely used benchmark for small-cap stocks. As the name suggests, it is an index that tracks the stocks of 2,000 companies. The median market cap of a Russell 2000 component is about $3.3 billion, and just to name the extremes, the largest Russell 2000 stock right now is Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO) with a $23.4 billion market cap, and the smallest components have market caps in the $150 million range.

To be sure, the Russell 2000 is a weighted index like the S&P 500. But because of the tighter range of market caps (the largest S&P 500 stock has a market cap about 110 times the median), as well as the fact that it has 2,000 stocks, no component of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up more than 0.75% of the fund's assets. In short, it's a far more diversified ETF than the S&P 500.

Like most Vanguard products, the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a minimal expense ratio of 0.07%. This means for every $1,000 you have invested in the fund, your annualized investment expense is just $0.70. (This isn't a fee you have to pay -- it will simply be reflected in the fund's performance over time.)

Why buy the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF now?

It's a losing battle to try to precisely time the market. I have no idea whether the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF will beat the S&P over the next few weeks or months.

Having said that, from a long-term investor's perspective, it looks like an excellent entry point into small caps.

For one thing, the valuation gap between large-cap and small-cap stocks hasn't been this wide since the 1990s. To illustrate this, consider that the average S&P 500 stock trades for 29 times earnings and for 5.2 times book value right now. The average Russell 2000 component has a P/E ratio of 18.3 and trades for just 2 times book value. The last time the gap was this wide, small caps proceeded to outperform large caps for more than a decade.

There could also be some excellent catalysts that favor small caps over the next few years, especially the expected drop in interest rates. One big reason is that small caps are generally more debt-reliant than larger companies, and lower interest rates mean lower borrowing costs. The generally loose-regulation nature of the current administration could also help small caps compete more effectively with their larger counterparts.

The bottom line is that the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF isn't going to double or triple your money quickly. But it could be an excellent way to build wealth over time, and that's especially true for those who buy while the valuation gap is still so wide.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $602,049!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,092!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.