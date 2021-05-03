1 Growth Stock to Own Forever

In today's video I talk about Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and how it will come out of this pandemic a major winner. It's got the Summer Olympics and future expansions such as renting, real estate, and possibly travel agenting.

The advantage

Airbnb had 4 million hosts, 14 thousand new hosts a month, and 7 million listings worldwide in 2020. Wyndham, the biggest hotel chain, has only 8,000 locations worldwide. Airbnb's main competitors are Booking, Expedia, Google, and hotel chains.

2020 was a horrible year for the travel industry. But Airbnb suffered less than the hotel chains. When hotel chains close, they close down completely, and some have done so. With Airbnb, a lot of hosts were still hosting during the pandemic (complying with new regulations); that's why Airbnb's business has actually rebounded quite nicely since last June and has taken a smaller hit than what the broader market expected.

A new age of travel

Summer is coming. People want to travel but don't want to be in crowded areas such as hotels. They might just book an Airbnb. You've got the Tokyo Summer Olympics coming up, and Airbnb is the worldwide partner. Another advantage it has over hotel chains is that its model works everywhere.

There's a big shift going on in the world, and Airbnb will take full advantage of it. Airbnb experiences are another aspect of the business that should rebound nicely this year. And the business can expand well beyond what it offers today. Airbnb could be a one-stop shop for travelers.

For the full insights, please do watch the video below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 30, 2021. The video was published on May 2nd, 2021.

Find out why Airbnb, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Airbnb, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum owns shares of Airbnb, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Airbnb, Inc., Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Booking Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.