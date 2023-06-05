1 Growth Stock Down 24% to Buy Right Now

Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock jumped 11% on June 2 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended April 30, the yoga apparel and activewear retailer's revenue rose 24% year over year to $2.0 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations by $80 million. Its net income grew 53% to $290 million, or $2.28 per share, which also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.29.

Those headline numbers were impressive. But even after its post-earnings pop, Lululemon's stock remains 24% below its all-time high of $477.91 in November 2021. I believe this resilient growth stock could easily reach that level again -- possibly even surpass it -- over the following 12 months for seven simple reasons.

1. Robust comparable sales growth

Lululemon's comparable sales have consistently climbed by double digits over the past year, in both constant currency and reported terms, even as the inflationary headwinds throttled consumer spending on apparel and other discretionary products.

Comparable Sales Growth Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Constant dollar basis 29% 25% 25% 30% 17% Reported basis 28% 23% 22% 27% 14%

It expects its total revenue to rise 17% in fiscal 2023 (which will end in Jan. 2024), compared to its 30% growth in fiscal 2022. Its growth is cooling off in this tough environment, but it's still one of the market's fastest-growing apparel retailers.

2. Its margins are expanding

Lululemon's gross and operating margins were squeezed by higher supply chain costs, increased markdowns, and currency headwinds throughout fiscal 2022. But in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, both metrics rose sequentially year over year.

Metric Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Gross margin 53.9% 56.5% 55.9% 55.1% 57.5% Operating margin 16.1% 21.5% 19% 11.3% 20.1%

That expansion, along with its stable double-digit revenue growth, tells us the macro headwinds are waning and Lululemon hasn't fallen into the trap of using aggressive discounts to drive its sales growth.

3. It's buying back a andes

As Lululemon's sales rise, it's directing a lot of its excess cash into stock buybacks to boost its earnings per share (EPS). The company bought back $444 million in shares in fiscal 2022 and another $98 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Those buybacks were well-timed, as Lululemon's stock has risen more than 20% over the past 12 months.

4. It's still opening new stores

Many struggling apparel retailers shuttered their weaker brick-and-mortar stores to cut costs as their comparable store sales declined. However, Lululemon is bucking that trend by opening new stores to expand its direct-to-consumer channel. It ended the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with 662 stores, compared to 574 at the end of fiscal 2021.

That rising store count should widen its moat against smaller competitors like Gap's Athleta while increasing its overseas presence in higher-growth markets like China. It plans to open about 50 new stores in fiscal 2023.

5. Its growth in China is accelerating

Lululemon said it experienced a "meaningful acceleration" in China, with 79% year-over-year revenue growth during the first quarter as the COVID lockdowns ended and the macro environment improved. During the conference call, CFO Meghan Frank said China would account for the "majority" of its 30 to 35 planned international store openings in fiscal 2023.

6. It reiterated its Power of Three x2 plan

Back in 2019, Lululemon launched its Power of Three plan to double its digital revenue, double its men's revenue, and quadruple its international revenue from its fiscal 2018 levels within the following five years.

After hitting those targets ahead of schedule, Lululemon launched a new Power of Three x2 plan with the same goals last April. Once again, the company plans to double its digital and men's revenue and quadruple its international revenue from fiscal 2021 through fiscal 2026. It expects to nearly double its annual revenue from $6.3 billion in fiscal 2021 to $12.5 billion by fiscal 2026.

Lululemon reiterated its commitment to those goals during its latest earnings report and noted its target for 17% revenue growth this year exceeds the five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% implied by its Power of Three x2 targets.

7. It's still reasonably valued relative to its growth

Lululemon expects its adjusted EPS to grow 11%-19% in fiscal 2023. At $365, its stock trades at 31 times the midpoint of that outlook. By comparison, Nike also trades at 31 times forward earnings, but it's bracing for an earnings decline this year. Gap, which faces a sales decline this year, trades at 14 times forward earnings.

Therefore, I believe Lululemon is still reasonably valued relative to its industry peers and its own growth rates -- and it should climb back toward its all-time high as more investors recognize these strengths.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2023

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.