1 Growth Stock to Buy Before the End of 2025

Key Points

Its 1 million warehouse robots are contributing to cost savings and profit growth.

Amazon's cloud business could accelerate next year, according to one Wall Street firm.

When looking for quality growth stocks, investors should consider companies that are benefiting from artificial intelligence (AI). Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) remains a solid investment, as the integration of AI across its business is driving tangible outcomes in the form of higher profits and growth in cloud computing.

How Amazon is benefiting from AI

Net income at Amazon increased from $13.5 billion in the second quarter of 2024 to $18.2 billion in Q2 2025. This comes as it focuses on delivering more speed of innovation in AI and operational efficiencies in its e-commerce business.

Amazon is one of the largest users of robotics. It has deployed more than 1 million in its warehouses, leading to faster order processing. Robots are playing a key role in expanding its same-day delivery services across the U.S. and helping the company to lower costs.

The tech giant also remains the leader in cloud computing, where it continues to sign major agreements with large enterprises. Its custom Trainium2 chip is powering Anthropic's Claude AI models, in addition to its own AI tools like Amazon Bedrock for cloud customers.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) grew 17% year over year in Q2. While this growth is lower than competitors', it's still solid. In fact, Morgan Stanley expects AWS revenue growth to accelerate to over 20% in 2026, which is a catalyst for the stock. AWS drives most of the company's operating profit.

Overall, the cost savings and margin expansion Amazon has gained from AI in e-commerce, and the growth in cloud will likely send the stock higher in 2026. Investors could realize excellent returns over the next several years, as analysts expect earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 17%.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

