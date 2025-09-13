1 Green Flag for Morgan Stanley Stock Right Now

Key Points Dealmaking activity has been slow in recent years amid high interest rates and economic uncertainty.

Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick believes we are in the early innings of a robust mergers and acquisitions cycle.

10 stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley ›

Investment banking has been in a trough in recent years, but signs point to a recovery. M&A and IPO activity are picking up, and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is one company in the industry that stands to benefit as one of the largest investment banks in the U.S.

Recent years have been tough as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals and initial public offerings (IPOs) declined amid an uncertain interest rate environment and regulatory backdrop. But things could be looking up. Here's why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

M&A activity could pick up after a slow start to the year

In the early part of this year, dealmaking activity from M&A showed a mixed picture. For Morgan Stanley, completed M&A totaled $299 billion, a 14% decline when compared with one year earlier. The company noted a decrease in M&A transactions due to economic uncertainty, primarily stemming from U.S. trade policy, which led many clients to defer activity until there was greater certainty.

Looking forward, Morgan Stanley executives express strong optimism for a robust M&A cycle ahead. In January, CEO Ted Pick mentioned that the M&A pipeline is "very strong, depending on how you measure it, the strongest it's been in 5 to 10 years, maybe even longer."

Notably, Morgan Stanley entered the third quarter with a "healthy" investment banking pipeline, and its backlog continues to build across industries, most notably in healthcare and technology.

On top of that, IPO activity is showing signs of life, too. According to Renaissance Capital, 188 IPOs have been filed this year, a 30% increase from last year. Meanwhile, companies have raised $25.2 billion through IPOs, marking a 7.7% increase from last year.

Looking forward, with the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates and more clarity over tariff policy, Morgan Stanley is well positioned for a pickup in M&A and IPO activity, which should bode well for the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Morgan Stanley right now?

Before you buy stock in Morgan Stanley, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Morgan Stanley wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,916!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Morgan Stanley. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.