1 Green Flag for Dutch Bros Heading Into Earnings on Aug. 5

Key Points

Dutch Bros' same-store sales growth has been accelerating.

It anticipates growing its store base sevenfold.

10 stocks we like better than Dutch Bros ›

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is an exciting coffee chain company that's quickly spreading across the country and attracting fans to its assortment of exclusive, customized beverages. It's been reporting healthy growth and profits, and it sees a long growth runway.

Here's one green flag for its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Dutch Bros' same-shop sales growth has been accelerating, and the company is well positioned to report another quarter of robust growth. Here's how it's looked over the past five quarters.

Metric Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Same-shop sales 4.7% 6.1% 5.7% 7.7% 8.3%

The same-shop sales piece is a critical measure of the company's short-term health and long-term viability. Management sees the opportunity to open up to 7,000 stores, or to expand nearly sevenfold from today's store count. But all growth coming from new stores is a warning sign, since stores can't continue to grow unless they're generating loyalty and bringing in new customers. That's measured by same-store sales growth.

The company is investing in building its brand through large marketing campaigns as it enters new markets, creating a network effect in which each store becomes more prominent as new stores open and more people discover the brand. When Dutch Bros releases its second-quarter report, look out for same-store sales growth.

Should you buy stock in Dutch Bros right now?

Before you buy stock in Dutch Bros, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dutch Bros wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,081!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,166,221!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 203% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 31, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.