1 Green Flag for Costco Wholesale Right Now

Key Points Price-sensitive shoppers are more likely to choose Costco over Walmart and Target if tariffs fuel inflation.

This thesis is a relative edge, not a super-positive windfall.

Stiff and unpredictable tariffs aren't exactly good news for retail giant Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), but they could actually help the company in a relative way. Here's why I would call the spiking tariffs a green flag for Costco and its shareholders.

Tariffs aren't great for Costco, but even worse for its rivals

I don't think you'll see Costco's management tout the tariffs as helpful any time soon. The company's focus on selling high-quality goods at a low price is strictly opposed to rising and unstable item prices. Indeed, management spent a lot of time on the last earnings call discussing Costco's tariff mitigation efforts, but never even suggested that the trade tensions could be a net positive catalyst for the company.

At the same time, I see several ways this global trade environment might work to Costco's benefit. You see, this particular type of pressure is best met by some of Costco's strongest qualities:

Its scale lets Costco push vendors to absorb more of the cost hit than smaller retailers.

With fewer unique items on the store shelves, Costco can reprice and pivot sourcing faster than most.

Price-sensitive shoppers will probably choose Costco more often if the recently activated tariffs result in costly inflation.

The company's profit margins were always slim, but supported by the lucrative and ultra-predictable membership fees.

Imagine shoppers visiting Costco (or its online store) just to compare prices against Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Target (NYSE: TGT)

The popular Kirkland Signature store brand can dodge tariff effects by selecting local production partners or other lower-tariff sources more often.

A relative edge for Costco investors

So tariffs will add to Costco's expenses and make its operations less predictable for a while. But the same effects will apply to every rival, and often to a greater and more painful degree.

It's not a classic competitive advantage, but I see the current tariff trend as a green flag for owning Costco stock in 2025.

Anders Bylund has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

