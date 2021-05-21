1 Good Reason to Consider Investing in Cryptocurrency

If you're curious about investing in cryptocurrency, you're not alone. While only 14% of U.S. adults currently own cryptocurrency, a recent report from crypto exchange Gemini indicates that 63% of Americans are "crypto curious."

Cryptocurrency is a divisive topic. While some supporters believe it has the potential to revolutionize the finance industry, others think it's a fad that's doomed to fail. Legendary investor Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, famously called the rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) "disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization."

While it's true that nobody knows for sure whether cryptocurrency will succeed or not, there's one good reason to consider investing now.

Consider your investing style

Part of the reason crypto is so divisive is that investors disagree about its potential and whether it really will become a life-changing asset. It's impossible to know for sure how it will play out, but if you're considering investing, think about how you'll feel in either of these scenarios.

For example, say you invest now but crypto ends up going nowhere and you lose all the money you invested. On the flip side, say you didn't invest now, but crypto ultimately is successful and you missed out on the potential earnings. Which situation would make you feel worse?

For some people, losing money on their investments would be the worst-case scenario. That's perfectly understandable, and in that case, you're better off avoiding crypto for right now because there is a good chance you could lose money.

But if the regret of not investing and potentially missing out is worse than losing money, in your opinion, that's something to take seriously. Nobody wants to live with regrets, and for some people, it's better to have invested and lost money than to potentially live with the regret of not investing at all.

That said, there are a few things you need to know before investing.

Do your due diligence before you invest

Investing in cryptocurrency is a big decision, and it's not something to be taken lightly.

Before you invest, make sure you can afford to do so. Cryptocurrency is an extremely risky investment, and there's a chance you'll lose more than you gain. Only invest money you can easily afford to lose, and don't go into it with the expectation of getting rich.

It may also be helpful to set investing limits for yourself. It can be easy to begin investing more than you had planned, especially if crypto prices start to rise and you get excited about the potential of getting rich. By setting spending limits -- and sticking to them -- you can avoid investing more than you can afford.

Also, make sure the rest of your investment portfolio is strong and well diversified. Your core portfolio should contain at least 10 to 15 different stocks from a variety of industries, or you may choose to invest in index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for greater diversification. However you choose to invest, make sure your cryptocurrency makes up only a very small portion of your overall portfolio.

Lastly, do your homework when choosing which cryptocurrency to buy. Not all digital currencies are created equal, and some are riskier than others. Rather than buying a particular cryptocurrency simply because it's popular, do research to determine which one is the best fit for you.

Cryptocurrency is a risky investment, and it's not right for everyone. But only you know your unique investing style. If someday you're going to regret not investing, it might be worthwhile to consider buying now. Just be sure you've done your due diligence and are taking this decision seriously. You never know what might happen, and if you're willing to take on the risk, investing a little money in crypto might not be a bad idea.

