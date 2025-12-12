1 Glorious Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Heading Into 2026, According to Wall Street

Key Points

Workiva's platform helps businesses unify their data from across dozens of digital applications, so they can rapidly draft reports and regulatory filings.

Workiva recently launched a new artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, Workiva AI, which makes the reporting process even easier.

Wall Street is bullish on Workiva stock heading into 2026, but there are reasons to be optimistic even beyond next year.

Many large organizations are now using dozens, if not hundreds, of digital applications in their day-to-day operations, creating a nightmare for managers who have to gather data and compile reports for their executive teams, or even regulators.

Workiva (NYSE: WK) developed a platform aimed at solving that problem. It connects to most third-party productivity, storage, and finance applications so managers can view all of their data in one place. It's in high demand particularly from large companies with high budgets, placing Workiva on track for a record year of revenue in 2025.

The Wall Street Journal tracks 12 analysts who cover Workiva stock, and the overwhelming majority have given it a buy rating, with none recommending selling. Here's why their bullish consensus might be justified heading into the new year.

Workiva recently enhanced its platform with AI

Workiva provides a variety of ready-made templates to help managers quickly turn data into actionable reports, whether they are giving their higher-ups an operations update or preparing a quarterly filing for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). But thanks to a new virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Workiva now makes the reporting process easier than ever.

It's called Workiva AI, and it familiarizes itself with all of the documents an organization has stored on the Workiva platform, so it has a good understanding of context when managers ask it to perform a task. It can turn simple prompts into detailed content, so rather than a compliance manager manually writing a specific financial disclosure for an SEC filing, they can simply prompt Workiva AI to instantly draft it for them.

Managers can also use Workiva AI's library of pre-prepared generic prompts to speed up the process even further. For non-regulatory reports, the virtual assistant can even extract valuable insights from certain data sets that managers might have overlooked. Plus, it can help brainstorm ideas to accelerate the creative process.

Workiva recently increased its 2025 revenue guidance

Workiva delivered $224 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2025 (ended Sept. 30), beating the midpoint of management's guidance, which was $219 million. It represented a year-over-year increase of 21%, matching the fastest quarterly growth rate of 2025 so far.

The strong result prompted Workiva to increase its full-year revenue guidance for 2025 to $881 million (at the midpoint of the forecast range). It was the second increase this year, so the company is carrying significant momentum, and it's being driven by some of its highest-spending customers.

During the third quarter, the number of Workiva customers with annual contract values of at least $300,000 and $500,000 rocketed higher by 41% and 42% year over year, respectively. Those growth rates accelerated from the second quarter three months earlier, when they came in at 37% and 35%.

Workiva also reported a net revenue retention rate of 114% in the third quarter, matching the highest level in several years. It meant existing customers were spending 14% more money during the quarter compared to the same period last year.

Wall Street is forecasting upside in 2026

Nine of the 12 analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal have given Workiva stock a buy rating. Two others are in the overweight (bullish) camp, and the remaining analyst recommends holding. None of them recommend selling.

The analysts have an average price target of $106.90, which implies Workiva stock could rise by 16% over the next 12 to 18 months. The Street-high target of $115 implies an even higher potential upside of 25%.

I think those targets are realistic, not only because of Workiva's strong operating results, but also because its stock is trading at an attractive valuation. Its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is 6.1 as I write this, which is below its long-term average of 7.2 dating back to when the company went public in 2014. In other words, there's a potential 18% upside on the table for Workiva stock before it matches its average P/S ratio, even without factoring in any further revenue growth at the company.

Therefore, Workiva stock could certainly head higher in 2026. But over the longer term, it might deliver far more upside than Wall Street is expecting right now, because the company has barely scratched the surface of its $35 billion addressable market, which leaves plenty of room for growth.

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Workiva. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

