1 Genius AI Stock Nvidia Owns That Investors Should Load Up On

Key Points

Nebius is seeing huge demand for its computing platform.

Several new locations are coming online in 2026 to handle the increased capacity.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Sometimes, major public companies own shares of other businesses. Nvidia is no exception, and it has a few notable artificial intelligence (AI) investments in its portfolio. From its fourth-quarter Form 13F, we know that Nvidia owns five stocks, one of which is Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS).

Nebius is an AI-first cloud computing provider that champions itself as providing the best available graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia to run workloads on. Apparently, Nvidia believes that Nebius' business is good enough to invest in, and it owns nearly 1.19 million shares, valued at over $100 million today.

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After digging into the growth Nebius expects this year, I think it's a no-brainer investment, as it's expected to grow far faster than Nvidia.

Nebius is quickly expanding to meet demand

As mentioned above, Nebius is an AI-first cloud computing provider that offers a full-stack solution for clients to rent out and run AI workflows on. Because it's offering a full-stack solution, users have everything they need to start training and running AI models without any additional services. This is a highly attractive offering, and Nebius' platform has become popular among individual developers, as well as larger companies like Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

At the end of 2025, Nebius operated seven different data centers, up from two in 2024. While it has rented out space from existing data centers, it plans to own the majority of data centers that come online in 2026. By the end of the year, they expect to be operational in 16 different locations. This huge expansion is necessary because demand for its platform is skyrocketing. In Q4 2025, its revenue rose 547% year over year to $228 million. It ended the year with a $1.25 billion annual run rate (ARR), but that figure is expected to explode to $7 billion to $9 billion by the end of 2026.

That huge growth is nearly unmatched in the market, and with demand for AI soaring, it will likely continue posting solid growth after 2026 as well.

Because Nvidia is the primary computing provider for Nebius and is processing its orders, it has all the information it needs to know that Nebius' stock will be a long-term winner and could provide returns in excess of its own stock. As a result, Nvidia is a significant investor in Nebius. I think that's a pretty strong company to be backing Nebius, and I think individual investors can follow suit and scoop up shares of Nebius before they start soaring by the end of the year.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nebius Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.