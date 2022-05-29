1 Fintech Stock That Could be a Great Niche Play for Your Portfolio

Since its IPO last June, dLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) has enjoyed an impressive year on many fronts. In this video clip from the "Future of Fintech" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 19, Fool.com contributor Danny Vena outlines the company's booming businesses and why it's so attractive to investors.

10 stocks we like better than DLocal Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DLocal Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Danny Vena: This is a profitable fintech as well, a lot of the software-as-a-service type companies that you see, you have to wait until they scale before they are profitable, in this case, this is a company that's profitable now. Investors had somewhat low expectations for this company going into the quarter.

What we've seen with so many fintech companies being brutalized by the market and what management said was our business has shown resilience and continues to benefit from the diversity of merchants across industry verticals, geographies, products, and consumer patterns, consumer behavior products. They also don't have any exposure to Russia or Ukraine which didn't hurt, but they saw strong growth across their verticals, but particularly in on-demand delivery, travel, e-commerce, and advertising.

They also are continuing to expand into these emerging markets. The two most recent were the Ivory Coast in Africa and Rwanda, bringing the total number of countries where they operate to 37. Now, you'll see from the second to last bullet point there that Latin America still represents about 89% of their total revenue, which still doubled by the way. But the rest of that is in these other emerging markets where they are just now beginning to put down roots and expand their operations.

This is an interesting company to me, it's not one that I have invested in yet, it's one that I've been watching ever since its IPO last year. I think that they have the opportunity to be a good little niche play where they handle the payments, they can be the PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) of these emerging markets. Not what PayPal is now, which is that whole digital wallet, but PayPal was back 20 years ago when it was the trusted payment source between merchants and customers.

Danny Vena has positions in PayPal Holdings and has the following options: long January 2024 $95 calls on PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.