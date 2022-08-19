1 Fintech Stock I'm Watching Right Now

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is somewhat of an under-the-radar bank stock, but it recently made news when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a 9.3% stake in the fintech company. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses the reasons Warren Buffett and his team may have liked the stock, and why it is on the top of his watch list now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of August 18, 2022. The video was published on August 18, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Ally Financial

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ally Financial wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.