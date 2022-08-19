Markets
1 Fintech Stock I'm Watching Right Now

Matthew Frankel
Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is somewhat of an under-the-radar bank stock, but it recently made news when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a 9.3% stake in the fintech company. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses the reasons Warren Buffett and his team may have liked the stock, and why it is on the top of his watch list now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of August 18, 2022. The video was published on August 18, 2022.

