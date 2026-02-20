1 Financial Services Stock That Could Turn $1,000 Per Month Into $1 Million

Key Points

SoFi is an online bank that targets younger customers.

It has been growing briskly, in part by adding many services.

It's even pushing into cryptocurrency.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

Gobs of good stocks can turn $1,000 per month into $1 million or more. It just takes disciplined investing, a fair amount of time, and, of course, a good stock -- or stocks.

Here's one such stock from the financial sector: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI). It has been averaging annual gains of 43% over the past three years, though it's down 25% year to date. That presents an attractive buying opportunity.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The table below shows that you can reach $1 million with it or another stock even if it averages 8% growth.

$1,000 Invested Per Month (in Years) 8% Annual Growth 10% Annual Growth 12% Annual Growth 5 years $70,399 $73,261 $76,234 10 years $173,839 $191,249 $210,585 15 years $325,825 $381,270 $447,357 20 years $549,144 $687,300 $864,629 25 years $877,271 $1,180,165 $1,600,006 30 years $1,359,399 $1,973,928 $2,895,992 35 years $2,067,802 $3,252,292 $5,179,962 40 years $3,108,678 $5,311,111 $9,205,097

SoFi Technologies operates in the promising realm of fintech (financial technology). It's an online bank offering a wide range of personal finance services. It began mainly as a student loan servicer, but it now offers everything from auto loan refinancing to personal loans, mortgages, credit cards, investments, and, of course, banking.

SoFi began with younger consumers, and it has continued courting them -- for example, by pushing into cryptocurrency. It's succeeding, too, posting a revenue gain of 37% year over year for its fourth quarter and a fee-based revenue gain of 53%. Its membership, too, is growing briskly, rising 35% year over year to 13.7 million people.

CEO Anthony Noto has noted, "Our one-stop shop is scaling exactly as intended and delivering a winning combination of growth and returns. We added a record 1 million new members this quarter and drove record product growth."

Best of all, SoFi's stock seems reasonably valued or even a bit undervalued at recent levels.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.