1 Favorable Trend That Explains the 161% Increase in Nvidia Stock in 2024

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been crushing the market and serving up huge wins for investors in 2024. As of this writing, the technology giant's share price has skyrocketed 161% year to date.

Surging demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) capable of running advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications has helped power incredible sales growth for the business. For example, revenue surged 262% year over year to hit $26 billion in the first quarter of the company's current fiscal year.

But other trends have also played a huge role in Nvidia's market-crushing performance -- and they could help determine what comes next for the red-hot stock.

Nvidia is posting industry-defying margins

This infographic breaks down Nvidia's business performance in the first quarter of its current fiscal year.

With a gross profit of $20.4 billion last quarter, Nvidia recorded a gross margin of roughly 78.5% in the first quarter of its current fiscal year. That level of performance would be impressive for an asset-light software business -- and it's absolutely astounding for a bleeding-edge hardware business with substantial manufacturing costs.

Thanks to its stellar gross profits and moderate operating expenses, Nvidia was able to post $14.9 billion in net income in Q1 -- good for an incredible 57.3% net-income margin. For comparison, the business posted a net-income margin of 28.4% in the prior-year quarter.

AI-related demand has been helping the company command top dollar for its most advanced processors. So what comes next for Nvidia on the margins front?

With its last update, the company guided for a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) adjusted gross margin of roughly 75.5% in fiscal Q2. That suggests a small step down from the margin it posted in this year's first quarter, and it's reasonable to expect that profit margins on hardware sales will eventually moderate. On the other hand, Nvidia's next-generation processors and push into offering AI computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) could help margins stay elevated for longer than many investors expect.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $792,725!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 26, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.