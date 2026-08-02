This 1 Expense Costs the Average Retiree $185,500. How to Make Sure You're Prepared.

Key Points

A recent study estimates the average 65-year-old will pay a staggering $185,500 in retirement healthcare costs.

Original Medicare has many gaps, and you'll need supplementary policies to reduce your out-of-pocket costs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

It's no secret that retirement costs a lot of money. Even if you're fairly healthy, your home is paid off, and you aren't planning to travel the world, being alive isn't cheap. You'll still have to pay for groceries, utilities, insurance, clothing, and transportation, among other things.

It adds up quickly. Many seniors need $1 million or more to retire comfortably, and they can expect to spend around $185,500 of that on healthcare, according to a recent Fidelity study. Healthcare isn't usually a cost you can avoid, so take these steps to prepare for these bills and keep them from derailing your budget.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why you could pay $185,500 for retirement healthcare costs, even if you have Medicare

Seniors often turn to Medicare to help them with their healthcare bills, but it definitely won't cover all their costs. You'll still owe premiums, deductibles, and co-pays, and you'll pay full price for services not covered by Original Medicare unless you add supplementary insurance policies.

The Fidelity study calculated the out-of-pocket retirement healthcare costs for a 65-year-old retiring in 2026 at $185,500, but this could be an underestimate if you're decades away from retirement. Inflation will continue to drive up expenses, making it all the more important to have a strategy in place.

Supplement Original Medicare with additional policies

The most important move you can make is to purchase additional insurance to fill in the gaps in Original Medicare. This will bring additional monthly costs, but it can reduce how much you have to pay out of pocket when you need medical care.

You can either opt for a Part D plan for prescription drug coverage and a Medicare supplement plan that pays for other services that Original Medicare leaves out, or you could join a Medicare Advantage plan. These plans are available through private insurers and cover the same benefits as Original Medicare, plus some extras.

If you're concerned about needing long-term care, you may want to look into long-term care insurance as well. This can be expensive, so shop around and compare your options before settling on a policy.

Beyond that, do your best to stay healthy. Take advantage of free preventive services Medicare offers to catch problems early, before they become more expensive. And don't forget to shop around for new health insurance policies at least once a year to make sure you're getting the best possible deal.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.