1 Excellent Bank Stock to Buy Right Now

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading auto lender, but there's a lot more to the business. Its recent results show that the business is holding up significantly better than investors expected, and it could be a massive beneficiary of falling interest rates in the years ahead, as I discuss in this brief video.

