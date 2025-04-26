1 ETF That Has Crushed the S&P 500: Should You Buy It Right Now and Hold for 10 Years?

Despite the latest turmoil that's rattling the market due to concerns about how President Donald Trump's trade policies will play out, the S&P 500 index has done a good job compounding investor capital over the long run. In the past 10 years, the widely followed benchmark has produced a total return, including dividends, of 194%.

However, there is one exchange-traded fund (ETF) that has absolutely trounced the broader S&P 500. Had you invested in the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) in April 2015, you would have registered a spectacular total return of 333%. No one will argue with that kind of outcome.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should you buy the QQQ right now and hold it for 10 years? Investors must know important information before making that decision.

Exposure to powerful secular trends

Investors will gain different exposure in their portfolios with the Invesco QQQ Trust, which tracks the performance of the Nasdaq 100 index. This includes the biggest nonfinancial companies that trade on the Nasdaq exchange. That's in stark contrast to the S&P 500's composition.

While every sector is represented, there is an unusually high concentration in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors. That shouldn't be surprising because the "Magnificent Seven" stocks combined make up 40% of the entire portfolio. These companies have generally performed very well in recent times.

It's crucial for investors to realize that the QQQ is essentially a bet on various technology-focused secular trends shaping our economy. For example, this ETF will ensure you benefit from ongoing growth within digital payments, cloud computing, digital advertising, streaming entertainment, and perhaps the most powerful, artificial intelligence.

The beauty of choosing to invest in the Invesco QQQ Trust is that it provides instant diversification. There's no need to pick single stocks that might be the big winners of tomorrow. Instead, it's a basket approach that has worked out quite well in the past. And all it costs investors is a 0.2% expense ratio.

What to expect

As of this writing, the Invesco QQQ Trust trades 18% below its record high, which was established in February. A significant decline like this can definitely be unnerving for some investors, particularly when you see your net worth fall so much in such a short period of time. The natural reaction can be to hold off on buying, or maybe even dump your holdings. This would be a mistake.

The market's turmoil presents a lucrative buying opportunity. It's worth mentioning that the QQQ has experienced multiple major drawdowns historically. It can certainly be very scary when living through it. The market is known to be extremely volatile at times. But it should alleviate investor concerns knowing that this ETF has always bounced back to reach new all-time highs.

Patient investors who can look past the near-term uncertainty and focus on the big picture are inevitably rewarded. And I believe this will happen again, even though the Invesco QQQ Trust's future returns may or may not resemble those in the past.

The market downturn can be viewed as an advantage, particularly from a valuation perspective. The Magnificent Seven contain some of the most dominant and innovative businesses the world has ever seen. And today, the group trades at a median forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Given the general growth potential and impressive profitability of those companies, that valuation doesn't look unreasonable by any means.

The best thing investors can do is to consider starting to put money to work in the Invesco QQQ Trust today while it's well off its peak -- and dollar-cost average every month or quarter. This extra cash inflow can have a serious effect on returns over the next 10 years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,046!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,390!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Neil Patel has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.