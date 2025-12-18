1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Consider Buying Now That Ford Just Pulled Back From EVs

Key Points

This company's focus on profitable electric vehicle development ensures it has a great long-term future.

It's ideally placed to produce the low-cost models that consumers are demanding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) recently announced a whopping $19.5 billion charge on its electric vehicle (EV) related assets, including $5.5 billion in "cash effects with the majority paid in 2026 and the remainder in 2027." In addition, the company reduced its focus on EV programs to concentrate on its investment in a Universal EV Platform, aiming to produce "smaller, affordable models." It's a symbolic shift, and that highlights some key dynamics in the industry.

The EV market will look different

When lockdowns were imposed on the economy, automakers rushed to advance EV investment plans, leading to a slew of EV models hitting the market over the last couple of years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Unfortunately, nearly all of them, Ford's models among them, were unprofitable. They were de facto loss leaders for automakers trying to capture market share from industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). That strategy makes perfect sense; after all, EVs are the growth area of the auto industry, and as Ford's existing $5 billion commitment to an EV platform demonstrates, the industry still believes this.

The new models released in 2024 and 2025 by the industry led to a loss of market share for Tesla and pressure on its profit margins. But here's the thing: Tesla remained profitable and cash-generative over the last couple of years, and now its rivals are forced to pull back on some models that have challenged Tesla's dominance.

Why Tesla is ideally positioned

If Ford's actions are a harbinger of what's to come, it looks likely that Tesla will be the winner. Automakers cannot continue to subsidize the acquisition of market share by incurring such huge losses. In addition, the company's scale and mass EV production capability mean it's also well positioned to produce the kind of low-cost, yet profitable, models that consumers want.

The challenge and opportunity in the EV world is not only to produce models, but to produce profitable EV models. Only China's BYD can currently compete with Tesla on this measure.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $460,957 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $52,242 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $509,955!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2025.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.