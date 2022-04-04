1 Easy Trick That Could Save You Money the Next Time You Use Your Credit Card to Shop

For most people, it's so easy to spend money -- especially when using a credit card to make purchases. But before you rush to make a purchase, whether online or at the store, there's one thing you should do first. You should check to see if you have any credit card offers that could save you money. Find out how easy it is to get extra discounts when shopping with a credit card.

How a credit card can save you money

I use a credit card to pay for most of my everyday purchases.

Here are three reasons using a credit card is a good idea:

With the right credit card, you can earn rewards on your spending.

Credit cards have better fraud protection than debit cards.

Using credit cards responsibly can help you build credit.

Credit cards are convenient to use, and they offer many benefits. But did you know that you may also be able to save money the next time you use a credit card to make a purchase?

Don't ignore discounts and deals from your credit card issuer

Sure, you can earn cash back rewards with cash back credit cards. But you can also get a great deal with your card.

Some credit card issuers partner with brands to offer additional savings to their cardmembers.

For example, Chase has its Chase Offers program, and American Express has its Amex Offers program. Cardholders can easily access these programs through their card issuer's website or mobile app and browse available deals and discounts from different retailers.

How to use credit card offers to save money

If you want to save money, follow these simple steps:

Before making a purchase, see if there are any useful offers from your card issuer. After browsing available deals, activate the offer you like. Use the credit card that is linked to the offer to pay for your purchase.

How is the discount applied? The deal won't be directly applied to your checkout total like a coupon. Instead, most credit card issuers pay you back as an account statement credit.

I recently saved $15 when buying furniture

Last month, I was about to make a furniture purchase with Wayfair. Before entering my credit card details, I checked each of my rewards credit cards to see if there were any Wayfair offers.

One of my American Express credit cards had a $15 off $75 or more deal available. I activated the offer and used my American Express credit card to pay for my order. I received a $15 statement credit on my American Express card a few days later. It took seconds to save a few dollars.

While $15 may not seem like a lot of money, the savings can add up quickly if you activate multiple offers throughout the year. All you need to do is get into the habit of checking your credit card offers before making a purchase.

I don't remember to check all the time, but I try to do so when making a pricier purchase. This simple trick helps me keep more money in my bank accounts. Plus, it doesn't take much effort on my part.

If you want to earn credit card rewards and want the opportunity to save money with extra discounts and deals, check out our list of best rewards credit cards to find the right card for you.

