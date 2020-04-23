By Michael Foster

It happens in every crisis: far too many people miss out on big gains (and dividends!) because theyaEURtmre too focused on the last wipeout.

You can see this tragic mistake throughout historyaEUR"and many folks are in danger of making it now. I donaEURtmt want you to be one of them, so let me explain where IaEURtmm going here.

The Generals Always Fight the Last War

LetaEURtms start with the dot-com crash of 2001. After that collapse, many people feared any kind of tech stock. But those who disavowed tech missed out on a monster return. For example, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, has more than doubled up the S&P 500aEURtms gain since.

The High Cost of Looking Backward



Similarly, the 2008/09 housing crisis frightened investors away from mortgage-backed securities, the only derivative to be the star of a Hollywood film (The Big Short).

These instruments were, of course, at the heart of the subprime-mortgage crisis. And thataEURtms why, when the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities Fund (PTY) began buying mortgage-backed securities in 2009, investors ran the other way. And just like in 2001, this fear of the last crisis caused them to miss out on another outperforming fund.

PTY Rises From the Ashes



Now, in the middle of the current crisis, investors are fleeing restaurant, consumer-discretionary and travel stocks. You can see this in the massive fall in the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY). In a rare move, XLY is massively underperforming the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP).

Discretionary Stocks Plunge



In the midst of a nationwide quarantine, itaEURtms hard to feel confident buying consumer-discretionary stocks, but thataEURtms where the value is. ThataEURtms because this crisis, which is hitting restaurants and travel the hardest, is mostly priced in, and the next crisis wonaEURtmt look anything like this one.

A Time-Tested Plan for Future Profits (and Dividends)

Of course, not all restaurants will survive. In fact, many that were struggling before the crisis will likely close their doors forever after itaEURtms done.

Take Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). This darling of the mid-2010s reinvented fast-casual dining and saw its stock soar as a result. Then a combination of several cases of food poisoning and changing consumer tastes made CMG one of the biggest duds of the late 2010s.

Chipotle Goes Cold



Many other restaurants may see such a reversal when the economy reopens, and we may see similar problems hit airlines, hotels and retailers that were falling out of favor before the crisis hit.

This is where value investing comes in.

None of us can be expected to keep track of which companies are losing market share because of changing consumer behavioraEUR"thataEURtms a full-time job, and a very hard one at that.

But this is one of the cornerstones of value investing: the concept of a aEURoemoataEUR that Warren Buffett talks about is the competitive advantage that lets a company keep its market share and profitability as trends change. ItaEURtms why, for instance, Buffett loves Coca-Cola (KO)aEUR"the company never goes out of style and, as long as the market doesnaEURtmt overprice CokeaEURtms earnings potential, itaEURtms a decent buy.

Even so, since we all canaEURtmt spend hours reading market-research reports, the better bet is to invest with people who canaEUR"and who have done a good job stewarding wealth.

Take, for instance, the Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF), a value-based fund that invests a third of its assets in BuffettaEURtms Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) and the rest in high-value brands like Yum Brands (YUM), American Express (AXP) and Walmart (WMT). This fund has a long history of pivoting its portfolio to where the value is, with companies that have a moat and are underpriced due to market panics. That success explains this chart:

BIF Delivers Reliable Returns



Now that many stocks are undervalued, BIF has the opportunity to focus on those stocks and further boost its returns. The best part? BIF also pays a 4.2% dividend while trading at a 16.1% discount to net asset value (NAV, or the value of its underlying portfolio).

BuffettaEURtms Berkshire Hathaway famously does not pay a dividend because he wants to keep its cash in case he finds attractive acquisition targets. ThataEURtms great for investors (including BIF), but itaEURtms an obvious problem for income-seekers. And with Berkshire stock as expensive as it is, itaEURtms both risky and difficult for a Berkshire shareholder to sell off individual shares of the company to fund an income stream.

This is where BIF makes a lot of sense. By strategically trading around its core holdings as it finds value opportunities, the fund can give you a 4.2% dividend while positioning you for the market recovery weaEURtmll see after this crisis passes.

Forget BIF: These 5 CEFs Are aEURoeHard-WiredaEUR for 28%+ Upside (and 8% dividends)

ThereaEURtms only one problem with BIF: its 4.3% dividend is a pittance in CEF-land, where payouts of 7% and up are common. So letaEURtms go ahead and boost your income stream even further with 5 other CEFs throwing off dividends that double up the payout on our Berkshire clone.

These 5 perfect crisis buys yield 8%, on average (with one paying more than 10%)!

Best of all, these 5 cash machines are trading at completely unusual discounts due to the selloffaEUR"discounts so large that IaEURtmve got each of these 5 funds pegged for 20%+ gains in the next 12 months as they surge in the coming rebound.

Throw in their massive 8%+ payouts and weaEURtmre talking about a 28% total return here, by this time next year. And thanks to their huge dividends, a big slice of that gain will be in safe dividend cash!

Click here and IaEURtmll tell you everything you need to know about these 5 cash-rich CEFs (with 28%+ returns ahead), including names, tickers, buy-under prices and my complete analysis of their strategies. DonaEURtmt miss your chance to buy now, before these 5 fundsaEURtm prices run away from us.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.