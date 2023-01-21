1 Dividend Stock Warren Buffett Should Buy

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has been buying stocks left and right over the past few months, yet there's still one company that seems like a good fit for the famed investor's portfolio that he hasn't bought yet: Waste Management (NYSE: WM). In this episode, I explain why Waste Management would be a perfect fit for Buffett's style of investing. If you enjoyed this video, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 20, 2023.

Jamie Louko has positions in Berkshire Hathaway and Waste Management. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Waste Management and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

