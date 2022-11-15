1 Dividend Stock That's Beating Amazon (For Now) And 1 That Probably Never Will Again

If someone told you a dividend stock like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was one-upping a growth juggernaut like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), nobody could blame you for being skeptical. But that was the case in the past 12 months as shares of the pharmacy chain lost around 17% of their value versus a drop of nearly 42% for the giant internet retailer.

Of course, making money is better than losing less -- and on that score, real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), is actually up more than 40% over the past 12 months. Let's take a look at both of these stocks and see if they have what it takes to continue outperforming Amazon.

Walgreens is all about stability rather than growth

There isn't any one secret driving Walgreens' stock to retain more value than Amazon's over the last year.

The company's financial performance isn't going to make anyone's jaw drop. Revenue for the past 12 months declined by around 1.7%, and net income slumped 32.5%. Unlike Amazon, Walgreens relies on its well-located retail stores to bring customers in again and again to load up on prescriptions and consumer health goods. Its core pharmacy sales slid 7.2% year-over-year. Why that happened to its most important segment is unclear, but it doesn't bode well for the company's future growth.

To help drive growth in the long term, Walgreens is expanding into providing healthcare directly at in-store clinics, but it badly whiffed its revenue target for that segment, bringing in only $1.8 billion against a goal of around $3.1 billion for the 2022 fiscal year. So there's not any big news that would be driving its stock to beat Amazon there.

Nor is there much that's in favor of Walgreens continuing to outperform except that Amazon had a significantly worse period compared to its norm. Its trailing 12-month revenue rose by 6.9%, but its net income crashed more than 66%. Amazon also fell short of analysts' estimates in the two prior quarters. But with its massive scale and vast logistical resources, it'll likely return to strong growth eventually.

In sum, don't expect Walgreens to continue beating Amazon stock moving forward unless Amazon keeps struggling more than investors currently anticipate. Even then, the long-term investing thesis for Walgreens is more about the stability of its cash flows and ability to keep paying and hiking its dividend, not its price return.

Amazon's shares don't have any passive income potential, so its long-term appeal is more about the company's ability to penetrate additional industries and keep expanding its top and bottom lines for years to come. In other words, the fact that one company's shares are beating the other's over the last year shouldn't be the most important piece of information in your purchasing decision.

This dividend stock simply can't grow as quickly as Amazon

One business that will almost certainly never outperform Amazon for any significant period is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in hospital and clinical spaces. It's a bit of an oddity that its shares are up 41% in the past 12 months, and investors shouldn't expect the trend to continue. Here's why.

Like most REITs, this company makes money by borrowing capital to acquire or build properties (or write loans collateralized by real estate) that it then leases out for an average of 17.7 years. Its ability to grow its revenue is based on its ability to borrow at attractive rates, as well as built-in rent escalations for its tenants. Then, as rent trickles in, it repays its debts and pays out a dividend to shareholders with most of what's left.

On its face, there's no chance that such a debt-heavy business model could outpace a monster consumer goods and technology company like Amazon. The fact that money is constantly flowing out of the business and into the pockets of shareholders is, of course, the biggest appeal of buying shares of Medical Properties Trust, but it also means that there's little value being retained for investing in future growth.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't invest in MPT if you want to take advantage of its forward dividend yield, which is currently above 11.1%. But it does mean that you should probably invest in Amazon if your priority is share price appreciation in the years to come.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Alex Carchidi is short shares of Medical Properties Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.