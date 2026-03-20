1 Dividend ETF That Could Turn $500 Monthly Into a $725,000 Portfolio That Pays $21,750 Annually

Key Points

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF consists of companies with a history of paying above-average dividends.

VYM has averaged around 11.4% annual total returns and a 3% dividend yield over the past decade.

VYM is more diversified than many other popular dividend ETFs.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ›

How does this sound: an investment valued at $725,000 and providing $21,750 annually in passive income? Pretty good, I'd say. How about accomplishing that with as little as $500 invested per month? Even better, I'd assume. Well, there's a dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) that has shown it can make it happen if it continues on its recent trajectory: Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM).

Nothing is guaranteed in the stock market, but VYM is led by high-quality companies that have stood the test of time and have shown to be reliable dividend payers. With a little patience, VYM could be a productive piece of your portfolio.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A dividend ETF that covers a lot of ground

VYM's name says it all: a dividend ETF focused on high-yield stocks. To be included in VYM, a company must have a history of paying above-average dividends. Because of its rather loose criteria, VYM is more well-rounded sector-wise compared to other popular dividend ETFs.

Financials : 19.4%

Industrials : 13.8%

Healthcare : 12.9%

Technology : 12.3%

Consumer Discretionary : 10.1%

Energy : 9.6%

: 9.6% Consumer Staples : 9.4%

Utilities : 6.5%

Telecommunications : 3.7%

Basic Materials : 2.3%

In these sectors, there are plenty of industry leaders that have been paying and growing their dividends for a while, too. VYM's top five holdings are Broadcom, JPMorgan Chase, ExxonMobil, Johnson & Johnson, and Walmart. All of them being from different sectors is another testament to VYM's diversification.

With 559 stocks under its belt, VYM covers a lot of ground, ensuring you get exposure to a wide variety of industries and growth opportunities.

Performance that should make you optimistic for the future

Over the past decade, VYM has averaged just over 11.4% annual total returns. Past results don't guarantee future performance, but for the sake of illustration, let's assume it continues to average this over the long term. Here is roughly how much $500 monthly investments would grow to over the years:

Years Invested Investment Value Annual Dividend Payout 10 $102,080 $3,062 15 $212,460 $6,373 20 $401,490 $12,044 25 $725,220 $21,756

VYM's average dividend yield in the past decade is also around 3%. If it were to maintain that average with the above investment values, the annual payout would top $21,000 at the 25-year mark.

I'm aware that there are many assumptions in this example, but the larger point is that consistency and compound earnings can work together to grow wealth and put you in a great position to have a dependable income source years down the road.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 20, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stefon Walters has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.