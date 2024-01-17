1 Diamond-in-the-Rough Stock Down 62% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It's Too Late

Combining hardware and subscriptions is a tough business, and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) has felt that pain over the past three years. But this is a company that could be cash flow positive in a few months, and the stock's turnaround could be here before you know it.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers why this is one of his favorite stocks today.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 12, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

