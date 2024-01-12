1 Cryptocurrency To Buy Before It Soars, According to This Billionaire

One of the smartest minds in the crypto industry is billionaire Mike Novogratz, the CEO of cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX: GLXY). As a former hedge fund manager and partner at Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS), Novogratz is particularly talented at bringing insights from Wall Street and traditional finance to the Wild West world of crypto.

And right now, Novogratz is extremely bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which he thinks could soar in the years ahead. That's based on two fundamental insights into how the traditional financial markets work. Let's take a closer look.

The spot Bitcoin ETF

According to Novogratz, the SEC's approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF investment product will be huge for Bitcoin's future prospects. In fact, at the end of December, he told CNBC that he thought Bitcoin could eventually go parabolic.

If institutional investors and wealth managers decide to allocate just a small percentage (even as low as 1%) of their assets under management to crypto, that could push up the price of Bitcoin significantly. It's really just basic supply and demand. Bitcoin has a lifetime supply that is capped at 21 million coins, so an influx of new demand from Wall Street will likely have a huge impact. In fact, says Novogratz, there could be a "supply crunch," and that's when Bitcoin could truly go parabolic.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the impact of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs is going to be as great as some people think. For example, some investors think that there will simply be a reshuffling of money out of current Bitcoin-related financial instruments (such as futures-based Bitcoin ETFs) and into the new spot Bitcoin ETFs. If that's the case, then Bitcoin's future upside potential might be more limited.

Bitcoin vs. the U.S. economy

And then there's the matter of the U.S. economy, which is saddled with an enormous debt load and annual budget deficits that seem to get wider with every passing year. Over the winter holidays, one of the big economic stories was the U.S. national debt ballooning to an all-time high of $34 trillion. On top of that, there's the risk that the Federal Reserve can't engineer a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy. If that's the case, then slow growth and high inflation could become a fact of life for the foreseeable future.

That's terrible news for the U.S. economy, of course, but it could be bullish for crypto, says Novogratz. That's because Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were originally created as an alternative to the fiat currency system. In fact, written into the very first block of the Bitcoin blockchain is a cryptic message about trusting too much in the traditional financial system: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." (The message referenced a newspaper article about the British government's failure to stimulate the economy during the 2007-08 financial crisis.)

From this perspective, the current state of the U.S. economy is, in many ways, a vindication of the ideas of the original Bitcoin pioneers. Thus, while it might sound counterintuitive at first, what's bad for the U.S. economy might actually be good for crypto. Taking a big-picture view, that narrative could lead to investors moving their money out of fiat and into crypto. They will trust less in the U.S. dollar and trust more in Bitcoin. That's essentially the message that Novogratz told CNBC listeners in December, so this is a narrative that is obviously gaining a lot more mainstream traction than you might think.

Before you go all-in on Bitcoin

Just keep in mind that billionaire Mike Novogratz runs a cryptocurrency investment firm and that a substantial part of his net worth is tied up in crypto. So he's obviously going to have a bullish take on Bitcoin. Before you decide to go all-in on Bitcoin, you should decide for yourself whether his arguments make sense.

As for me, he had me at "Bitcoin ETF." I'm long-term bullish on Bitcoin. While Bitcoin might not go parabolic, it seems very likely right now that Bitcoin could soon test its all-time high of nearly $68,000 in November 2021. For me, the question is not whether or not to invest in Bitcoin but, rather, just how much of my portfolio I should allocate to Bitcoin.

