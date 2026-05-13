1 Clean Energy Stock to Buy While Oil Prices Are High

Key Points

NextEra Energy has both a renewables division and a traditional utility business.

High oil prices could accelerate the global shift to renewables.

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy ›

There are few clean energy companies as compelling as NexEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) right now. It is the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy, but NextEra is rare in that it is also a traditional utility company. That combination of renewable growth potential buoyed by the stability of traditional energy makes NextEra one of the best-positioned stocks as oil prices continue to surge.

Unlike pure-play renewables, NextEra owns Florida Power & Light, one of the largest regulated electric utility companies in the U.S. This steady revenue stream provides a solid foundation during volatile times. It also gives NextEra's renewables arm the ability to aggressively build out its strategy.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

As oil prices remain elevated and electricity needs surge, NextEra is well positioned to capture this demand. Consumers are looking for cost-effective alternatives. Inflated oil prices could unintentionally force consumers to switch to renewable sources sooner than anticipated. This would be great for NextEra, as the rising energy costs accelerate the case for renewable energy.

The company is heavily investing in grid modernization and energy storage. NextEra's balance sheet is also next-level solid. Earnings per share (EPS) grew 10% year over year as of the latest quarterly report. NextEra anticipates EPS growth of at least 8% through 2032.

With promising growth potential and a consistent dividend, NextEra Energy is a clear and clean winner. The stock is currently up more than 18% year to date and trading near all-time highs, but its long-term value remains intact.

Should you buy stock in NextEra Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in NextEra Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NextEra Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,826!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,285!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Catie Hogan has positions in NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.