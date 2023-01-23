1 Buffett Tech Stock I Can't Get Enough Of

Motley Fool contributor Jamie Louko shares why he and Warren Buffett own Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock. This high-growth, software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock could see tremendous upside if it reaches its end-of-decade goals.

Check out the full video below for his full thoughts!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 20, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 22, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Snowflake

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Snowflake wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jamie Louko has positions in Snowflake. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek and Jamie Louko are affiliates of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.