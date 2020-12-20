1 Big Thing You Need to Know About a Post-Vaccination World

Some Americans are already being vaccinated with BNT162b2, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). A second coronavirus vaccine could win U.S. authorization very soon as well. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 11, 2020, Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina talked with immunotherapy scientist Dr. Leo Nissola about a key thing people need to know about how life might be in a post-vaccination world.

Corrine Cardina: What is the biggest thing people need to know about a post-vaccinated world? I think you touched on it with masks and social distancing. What do you think is the misconception here about once we do get that vaccinated, herd immunity?

Dr. Leo Nissola: Well, first, I'm very excited to live in a post-vaccination world. I think we're very far away from it. I think that we will experience some very hard months coming into the next year, in the beginning of 2021, January, February, and March, should we not vaccinate everyone right now, and if we don't have enough doses of the vaccines for everyone, we will still be experiencing the outrageous number of deaths and infections that we have seen. I've lost a loved one for COVID, so for me, it's also personal.

I do think that in the post-COVID world, we're going to be more mindful about not showing up to the office if you're sick or if you're down with a cold, because you never know what it is and now, coronavirus has pressured tested every single system in our society and we have failed tremendously. We are not able to provide healthcare for everyone, we're not able to provide testing for everyone. We were not able to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from becoming a deadly event.

I think if anything we can learn from this year is that we need to change our systems. We need to change the way that we take care of our people, how people get their information, and again, how can we rebuild that trust that we lost this year? I think in a post-COVID world, first, I expect a lot of folks to still be working from home. I still expect a lot of jobs that went remote to continue to be fully remote, and I also expect that companies that are providing services during the pandemic and are doing well during the pandemic will continue to do well in the post-pandemic world.

Corrine Cardina: Great. Well, thank you so much, Dr. Nissola. I really appreciate you taking the time to jump on and discuss such a timely topic, and we will certainly keep in touch and have you on again soon.

Dr. Leo Nissola: Of course. Thank you for having me. Please stay safe and have a happy holiday.

