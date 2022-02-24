1 Big Reason You Shouldn't Bet Against Meta

A lot has been said about Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) since its fateful fourth-quarter 2021 earnings update: Its digital advertising dominance is "over," ended by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) user privacy changes; its bet on the "metaverse" will be an ill-fated dystopian tech experiment; and it lost $400 billion in a matter of weeks (not in actual cash but merely in market cap, which means shareholders have lost $400 billion, not Meta itself).

After it's endured years of political and regulatory criticism and acting as the punching bag for consumer privacy concerns, the sharks appear to be circling Meta. The company's focus on building new use cases for computing and internet-based services will no doubt be an uphill battle, but I think it would be poorly advised to bet against the social media giant over the long term. There's just one simple reason why.

Tens of billions on balance and counting

Cash is called king for a reason, and Meta has plenty of it: $48 billion in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities, another $6.8 billion in equity investments, and zero debt. Despite all of the negativity swirling about it, this massive cash hoard adds to the many reasons the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus parent organization is one of the most powerful tech titans on the planet.

By way of comparison, here's how Meta stacks up against other technology giants as measured by cash and short-term investments net of any debt:

Also notable here is that Meta's total war chest still sits at record levels even after dumping billions into the development of its virtual reality segment, Reality Labs (RL), in the last year. The RL division racked up $10.2 billion in operating losses in 2021. Despite this, Meta still reported positive free cash flow of $39.1 billion last year, a new record for the social media empire, enabling the company to invest heavily in virtual reality hardware and software and repurchase shares with excess cash at a torrid pace ($44.5 billion repurchased in 2021).

A headwind, not a nail in the coffin

Given the position of strength it's working from, I wouldn't count Meta down and out. Sure, a shifting digital advertising industry will present challenges to the company. But even with Apple's recent privacy changes now in full force, Meta is still projecting 3% to 11% year-over-year revenue growth for first-quarter 2022. And for full-year 2022, Apple's privacy updates are expected to reduce Meta's revenue by $10 billion. That represents only 8.5% of last year's revenue haul. The company will also remain free cash flow positive too, only adding to its cash and equivalents balance.

Like it or not, social media's digital advertising business is alive and well, fueling Meta's development of virtual reality computing for video games, entertainment, and business use. With ample liquidity on hand, Meta will face some stiff headwinds over the next couple of years, but it's nowhere close to being finished. On the contrary, it still ranks as one of the most powerful companies around.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients own Alphabet (C shares), Apple, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (C shares) and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.