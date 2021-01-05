1 Big Reason Teladoc Health's Hot Streak Will Continue in 2021

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) soared 140% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the adoption of telehealth services into overdrive. This leading provider of medical services at a distance also became a much larger company by acquiring Livongo Health for $18.5 billion last year.

Some investors are concerned about what will happen to Teladoc Health's hot streak once COVID-19 vaccine supplies catch up with demand. While the volume of acute-care services the company facilitates will likely dip, demand for the unique chronic-care services Teladoc gained from Livongo will make up the difference.

Image source: Getty Images.

Why Teladoc can continue climbing in 2021

Roughly half of all American adults could use help monitoring and managing at least one chronic condition. Investors can look forward to further gains in 2021 and beyond because there really isn't a viable competitor for the type of chronic-care services Teladoc Health can provide now.

Livongo made its stock market debut in 2019, and by the end of June 2020, its service for diabetes boasted over 400,000 members. Livongo made impressive strides in a short time, but there are still more than 30 million Americans with diabetes who haven't been signed up yet. Teladoc also inherited a burgeoning service for managing high blood pressure that has around 40 million potential members in the U.S.

When Teladoc reports fourth-quarter earnings, signs of cross-selling between the company and Livongo for diabetes could push the stock through the roof. Teladoc Health boasted around 52 million members at the end of September, and more than a fifth could use some help managing their case of diabetes.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.