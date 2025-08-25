1 Big Reason I'm Keeping an Eye on Rocket Lab Stock in 2025

Key Points The aerospace company has performed well in the first two quarters of 2025.

Investors should look for Rocket Lab to replenish its backlog as a sign of future growth.

Successful launch of its Neutron rocket will be an important catalyst for the company.

10 stocks we like better than Rocket Lab ›

Notching a variety of achievements in 2025, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has provided investors with loads to celebrate this year. From growing quarterly revenue in the first two quarters of 2025 to expanding its gross profit margin in each quarter, the launch services company has consistently delivered operational improvements.

But even though the company has logged some notable successes, there's one area where it is lagging. For this reason, I'm keeping a close eye on Rocket Lab to see if it can regain its upward trajectory on this key metric.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company's backlog is front and center on my radar

While figures on the income statement are undoubtedly important, I'm focused on another area: the backlog. For a growth company like Rocket Lab, it's critical for it to be securing future business as it brings projects through its pipeline.

Over the past couple of quarters, however, Rocket Lab hasn't demonstrated success at replenishing its backlog. At the end of the second quarter of 2025, Rocket Lab reported $1 billion in backlog, a decrease over both the $1.067 billion it had in backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and the $1.067 billion it also had in backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

In Rocket Lab's Q2 2025 financial presentation, management acknowledged that the company's "[h]ealthy pipeline including multi-launch deals and large Satellite Manufacturing contracts can create lumpiness in backlog growth given the size and complexities of these opportunities."

This seems reasonable, yet I find the company's year-over-year decrease in the backlog concerning, and if the company continues to report flat backlog growth in the remainder of 2025, I might be inclined to reach for a warning flag.

Where else should investors look?

Besides the backlog, I'm also watching closely this month to see if Rocket Lab launches its Neutron rocket. If it does, customers who have been cautious about signing on with Rocket Lab for its large launch vehicle -- the only current competitor to the Falcon 9 from SpaceX -- should start to line up.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab right now?

Before you buy stock in Rocket Lab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rocket Lab wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.