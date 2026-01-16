This 1 Big Reason to Buy Bitcoin Just Got Reaffirmed by President Trump

Key Points

The chairman of the Federal Reserve may soon face a criminal indictment.

That will undermine investors' confidence in that institution's independence from political pressure.

Bitcoin simply can't experience this kind of problem by design.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is not a fiat currency, and that's precisely why it's one of the world's most unique and valuable assets. Governments can't print it to dilute holders, and despite some notable (and repeated) efforts by authoritarian countries like China, it's highly resilient against being banned or attempts to shut it down.

And just this week, President Donald Trump just gave every Bitcoin holder a big new reason to be grateful for the asset's liberty-forward spirit. It's encouraging me to start buying even more of it on a regular basis. Here's why you might want to do the same.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Central bank credibility is a real asset

On Jan. 11, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Trump administration is threatening him with a criminal indictment as a result of his decisions regarding the country's interest rate policies, and that subpoenas tied to his past congressional testimony regarding renovations of a Fed's headquarters building were merely a pretext aimed at influencing interest rates to be more consistent with Trump's wishes.

This kind of statement is unprecedented to hear from a central banker in the U.S., as they've long been independent of direct political control during their tenure. The point of such independence is to ensure that the best interests of the country can be carried out by the appointed financial experts, rather than being directed by whoever is in office at the moment, as their incentives can be dramatically different from the national interest.

So far, there hasn't been any evidence presented or cited by anyone that would suggest that Powell is actually guilty of what he may soon be formally accused of. It would be highly inconsistent with his reputation for integrity if such evidence were to genuinely exist. Nonetheless, a president is taking direct aim at the independence of the Fed, which, by the way, is also an unprecedented (and ill-advised) move.

The door -- or perhaps it's more apt to say Pandora's box -- is thus now being opened for all manner of politically driven (and destructive) actions affecting the all-important federal funds rate, which would have major impacts on the dollar, as well as dollar-denominated assets. Furthermore, inflation itself, as well as expectations for inflation, can and will drift higher if investors think monetary policy is becoming more political; this is the same trajectory that tends to happen in developing countries when the currency is tampered with for political reasons.

But, there's no need for melodrama, as investors have a simple way to mitigate the negative consequences that might be on the way: Buy assets that the government can't easily tamper with, like Bitcoin.

What Bitcoin can and can't do for you here

Bitcoin is favorable right now because the Federal Reserve has no jurisdiction over it. Still, buying it won't contain every single risk facing investors, and it has plenty of risks of its own.

No coin is immune to politics, and Bitcoin is no exception. It can be taxed more, restricted from exchanges, forced to obey tougher reporting or compliance rules, or custody can be limited in various types of accounts, among other potential issues. Any of those could pressure prices, though no single intervention is likely to crash the coin.

Additionally, Bitcoin is not a substitute for cash. The coin is volatile enough that a bad year can (and sometimes does) leave investors down by 50% or more. And even where it's possible, it's extremely cumbersome to pay for essentials like rent or groceries using the coin. So if you do decide to load up, don't go too overboard, and make sure you don't invest any money that you can't afford to lose.

The smart move is to treat Bitcoin as an asset that confers some insurance against potential monetary indiscretions. And right now, that looks like it's something worth having more of.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,686!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 16, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.