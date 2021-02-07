1 Big Problem in Johnson & Johnson's Latest Earnings Call

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) pleased investors with a fourth-quarter earnings call that was generally positive. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic continues to pressure one of the company's big operating segments.

In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Jan. 29, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com writer Cory Renauer discuss the big problem facing Johnson & Johnson's medical device segment.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Corinne Cardina: Is there anything that raised eyebrows in Johnson & Johnson's earnings that might be a red or yellow flag.

Cory Renauer: I wouldn't call it a red flag, I'd call it yellow. The company's medical device segment has not been doing well during the coronavirus pandemic. It's hard to say when it's going to bounce back, it might be the first quarter or second quarter or the third. That's because a lot of the company's medical device segment is comprised of hip and knee replacements, which when you need one you one. But you can generally put it off until there isn't a pandemic going on. So that's not a red flag, yellow flag, and something that will probably work itself out.

Cardina: Right. That's a similar tailwind to what will discuss with Intuitive Surgical in a few minutes. Overall, would you say that Johnson & Johnson is a buy?

Renauer: Overall, yes. Johnson & Johnson has been a good stock to buy for over a century. That said, it is a little bit expensive now and you might have to hang on for a long time before you see a positive return if the market goes south next month. But if you hang onto it long enough you will probably come out ahead. This is a good safe stock to buy, it makes a good cornerstone for any portfolio.

Cardina: Certainly. Of course, it has a nice dividend. So the dividend yields about 2.4%. It is a very large company. So like you said, this isn't something that is going to double or triple in the next year. But it is certainly could be a strong component to a diversified portfolio. Johnson & Johnson is in itself very diversified. We mentioned those segments. The pharmaceuticals really boosted it when its medical devices were not doing so well. Its consumer segment has not done terribly during the pandemic.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Cory Renauer owns shares of Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $580 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2022 $600 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.