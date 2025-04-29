1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Skyrocket By 321%, According to Wall Street

Equity markets have been volatile this year due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. Many of the world's largest corporations haven't escaped the sell-off, and it's hard to predict what's next. Even so, Wall Street has high hopes for some companies. Take Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV), a small-cap, clinical-stage biotech. Based on the drugmaker's average price target of $24.43 (according to Yahoo! Finance), the stock could soar by 321% in the next 12 months. That isn't unheard of in the exciting biotech industry, but before rushing to buy Verve Therapeutics' shares, here's what investors need to know about the company.

Verve Therapeutics recently hit a milestone

Clinical-stage biotech stocks can experience significant value increases due to promising clinical or regulatory news. If Verve Therapeutics has any chance of soaring by more than 300% in the next year, the company will have to impress the market with its leading candidate, VERVE-102. This product is nowhere close to approval, but can it make enough progress to match the Street's estimates? Notably, Verve Therapeutics recently announced positive results from a Phase 1b clinical trial for VERVE-102 as a potential treatment for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and/or premature coronary artery disease.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

HeFH is a genetic disease that causes elevated levels of LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) -- also known as "bad" cholesterol -- which, in high concentration, can lead to severe cardiovascular issues. During the study, a single injection of VERVE-102, an in vivo gene editing therapy, led to a mean LDL-C reduction of 53% in patients. The medicine also showed a reasonable safety profile. These results look promising, especially when considering VERVE-102's potential target market. Verve Therapeutics estimates that there are approximately three million patients in the U.S. and the European Union with HeFH, and 31 million globally.

While treatment courses exist, they typically focus on lowering LDL-C levels. VERVE-102, with just one infusion, could address the problem at its source -- a one-time curative option might be a game changer in this area. That said, it will still be a while before VERVE-102 is approved. Verve Therapeutics plans to start phase 2 in the second half of the year. Further, it could still encounter clinical and regulatory setbacks. For all those reasons (and more), Verve Therapeutics' recent clinical success "only" led to a 24% share price increase in one day.

Is there any upside left for the stock?

Verve Therapeutics is unlikely to see its share price double -- let alone quadruple -- in the next year. There won't be much more significant progress for VERVE-102 in this period, while its other pipeline candidates, which are still in early-stage studies, are unlikely to have a bigger impact on its stock performance than its leading program. Still, that doesn't mean the stock isn't a good investment. Should investors consider adding shares of the gene editing specialist to their portfolios?

Like most clinical-stage biotech companies, Verve Therapeutics is far too risky for most investors and isn't worth the trouble, at least not yet. True, it has the backing of a pharmaceutical giant, Eli Lilly, with which it is partnering to develop VERVE-102. That makes it less likely that Verve Therapeutics will run into funding issues -- something that can severely damage a small drugmaker's prospects. It's also true that Verve Therapeutics' approach could set a new standard of care for HeFH and some related cardiovascular diseases.

Even so, it will take at least a couple of years before VERVE-102 starts Phase 3 studies, assuming everything goes as expected for the company. If Verve Therapeutics encounters significant headwinds with its leading program, investors could be left with (almost) worthless shares. So, while the stock has considerable upside potential, provided everything goes as planned, there is also ample downside risk. Risk-averse investors should watch this one unfold from the sidelines for now, despite Wall Street's lofty expectations.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verve Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Verve Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verve Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,046!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $680,390!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 872% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 160% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Eli Lilly. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.