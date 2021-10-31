1 Bargain Data Center Play to Watch in 2022 and Beyond

Many investors are familiar with the larger data center companies like Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), but they aren't the only names in the space. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 18, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Danny Vena discuss why recent SPAC IPO Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT) might be worthy of a spot on your watch list.

Matt Frankel: One of the favorite SPAC stocks that I bought, and it's one that's under the radar it's a called company called Cyxtera, ticker symbol CYXT. They are a data center company. Not everyone, but most Foolish investors know the top two data center companies. There's Equinix, ticker symbol EQIX, and Digital Realty Trust, DLR. Those are the numbers one and two Cyxtera is a distant third in this market. They recently went public by SPAC.

They were the company taken public by Starboard Value SPAC. SPAC, what's under the ticker symbol SVAC. The company is now trading independently, CYXT. They own 61 data centers. They lease their space to about 2,300 customers. A few big differences between their business model and the others that I mentioned. Number one, they are pretty much a subleasing model. Digital Realty owns most of their data center properties. Equinix owns about half of theirs, which is why both of those are structured as real estate investment trust or REITs, as opposed to Cyxtera, which owns two of its 61 data centers.

Therefore, it's not primarily a real estate company. They're looking to change that over time, but for the time being, they are a subleasing model, which from an investor's point of view, when I hear that I hear capital way. It's a very capital-light way to be a data center operator. If you're not familiar with what a data center is, think of these as the physical home for the internet. Whenever you upload a photo album to your Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), or whenever you are streaming something on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), or whenever you are having web-based Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) meeting like we're doing right now. All of that data has to physically live somewhere. When you're driving an autonomous vehicle.

Autonomous vehicles are one of a number of reasons Digital Realty always gives for the growing demand for its data centers because they are so data-heavy. The rollout of 5G technology is really just. It's enabling more and more sophisticated levels of data to be flowing around the globe. I wanted to share something with you real quick and bear with me because I was on full live for three hours today and had like 20 different companies' presentations pulled up.

Danny Vena: While you're looking for that, let me just chime in here and I wanted to ask this question there. When we're talking about data centers, this also includes the buzz that we hear all the time about the digital transformation and about cloud computing, and essentially all of this lives in the data centers as well, correct?

Frankel: Correct. All the cloud computing artificial intelligence devices are a big catalyst. Augmented reality is a big catalyst. Think about just how many devices you have around you right now that are connected to the Internet. Right now, I can see a doorbell, I can see a vacuum cleaner, I could see a printer. There's probably seven or eight devices if I wanted to look hard enough in my line of sight that are connected to the Internet that I wouldn't have had in my house ten years ago.

If you look at this on the screen, look at the second chart from the left, global IP traffic. This is global data usage has roughly doubled in three years. That is creating a surge in demand for data centers. Companies like Cyxtera are going to be a sneaky way to take advantage of this. I've been referring to data centers like Digital Realty Trust, which is another holding in mind as a sneaky way to get in on their top technology trends. It has been that stock ends I think, delivered five times the S&P's performance since its 2004 IPO. Starboard Value, the company that took this public is arguably the best activist investor firm of all time.

I see a ton of value in here right now. You can actually get in for less than they did. They paid $10 a share for their stake. Now you can actually get into it for a little bit less in this. A small-cap company, because like I said, it's a capital-light business model. They don't own a ton of their properties. You could buy this at a much cheaper valuation. I should probably know their market cap off the top of my head. But you could buy this at a much cheaper valuation than any of its larger siblings. It traded at, say $1.5 billion market cap. Very small company right now, despite being the number three data center provider in the world.

Just to put that into perspective, Digital Realty's market cap is $42.7 billion. Very very small company right now I see this getting much bigger over the year, especially since they ultimately want to start owning more and more of their assets. I could see them eventually transforming into a REIT though they haven't really said that. That's one of the SPACs. When it comes to investing in SPACs, the sponsor's everything. A recent study found that having a sponsor who is involved in the business and has experienced in that line of business is key.

Starboard Value as a company that I would love to invest in, you generally wouldn't have the opportunity to invest along with Starboard Value through their funds, everyday investors wouldn't anyway. I jumped at the chance and I bought this pre-merger. When they announced they were taking the number three data center operator public, as Digital Realty is already one of my top holdings I jumped at the chance.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena owns shares of Facebook, Netflix, and Zoom Video Communications. Matthew Frankel, CFP® owns shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. and Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, Facebook, Netflix, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

