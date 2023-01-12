1 Bargain Buffett Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock is at its cheapest valuation in years, yet the company's moat looks stronger than ever. In this episode, Connor Allen and Jamie Louko analyze why they are ready to buy shares of this leading semiconductor stock. They also dive into the risk of China, and why it might not be as large of a threat as other investors believe. If you like this episode, leave a like and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 10, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 11, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Connor Allen has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Jamie Louko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.