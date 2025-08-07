1 Auto Stock That Actually Stands to Benefit From Tariffs

Key Points Tariffs have largely been a negative impact for the automotive industry.

Aptiv is benefitting from a pull-forward of vehicle demand and production.

Automakers will increasingly look to suppliers like Aptiv to save costs on full solutions.

Most of the narrative around the onslaught of ever-changing tariff and trade policies has been negative. For major automakers such as Ford Motor Company and General Motors, the tariffs created an immediate speed bump in terms of added costs, but also threw in uncertainty for planning production capacity and locations for different models that normally takes years.

For investors, finding an auto stock that isn't hindered by the whipsawing tariffs isn't easy, but here's one to take a closer look at: Aptiv (NYSE: APTV).

Aptiv who?

This is quite possibly your introduction to Aptiv, an often overlooked player in the auto industry that is, among other things, uniquely positioned to deliver smart mobility solutions across multiple industries. The software and electrical components maker has major customers in the automotive industry and it managed to post better-than-expected second-quarter results as it dodged direct impacts from tariffs and actually incurred some benefits from import taxes that have hurt many of its major customers.

Aptiv's stronger performance for the first half of the year was driven largely by stronger-than-anticipated vehicle production. While the tariff impact has been a big negative to automakers' bottom lines, the introduction of tariff deadlines did encourage automakers to pull as much production forward as made sense -- especially considering consumers were also rushing to buy ahead of cost increases.

This benefit is inherently temporary and will probably give way to relative softness once the pull-through of demand has run its course. But there's more to the story for Aptiv.

Unexpected upside

Automakers have an extremely complex production and distribution system, often one that reaches globally and can even bounce products between multiple countries before final assembly. Because of this complex system, it's all hands on deck during times of necessary cost reduction, and that can mean opportunities for suppliers such as Aptiv.

"In a strange way, all the cost pressure going on in the industry is actually helpful to our business model," CEO Kevin Clark said, according to Automotive News. "Given cost pressures that our [original equipment manufacturer] customers are under, tariff and other, they're very focused, I would say they're incrementally focused, on ... looking at full system solutions that save them money."

In fairness, investors should know better than to count their chickens before they hatch. Over the long term, if tariffs remain elevated, it could lead to a decline in vehicle demand and production, ultimately hurting suppliers.

What it all means

For potential investors, there are a couple of things to remember when considering Aptiv as an investment. On one hand, it's highly dependent on the automotive industry for its core business, and it's been a big factor in the company attempting to diversify away from auto with new business in energy storage, marine, defense, aerospace, and other industrial markets.

On the other hand, the company clearly stands to benefit from a world that's increasingly developing software-defined vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and connected vehicles. That's especially true when automakers are under pressure to find more solutions to offset tariff costs, and that's exactly the opportunity Aptiv has in front of it.

Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends Aptiv and General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

