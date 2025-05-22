1 Artificial Intelligence Stock Poised for Explosive Gains Over the Next 10 Years

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, one often-overlooked player stands at the intersection of AI and a massive traditional industry ripe for disruption. While tech giants dominate AI headlines, this mid-cap innovator is quietly using machine learning to transform a centuries-old business model -- and potentially deliver explosive returns in the process.

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is revolutionizing the $9 trillion global insurance industry by replacing brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning. Founded in 2015, this technology-driven insurance company has expanded from offering basic renters policies to a full suite, including homeowners, pet, car, and term life insurance across the U.S. and parts of Europe. Here's why its stock could be gearing up for an incredible run over the next 10 years, perhaps far longer.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The AI advantage in insurance

At its core, Lemonade is an AI company disguised as an insurer. Its proprietary algorithms handle everything from initial risk assessment to claims processing -- sometimes paying claims in as little as three seconds. This technology-first approach creates three distinct competitive advantages.

First, Lemonade's AI dramatically reduces operating expenses. Traditional insurers typically operate with expense ratios of 20% to 30%, while Lemonade's tech-enabled model aims to operate far more efficiently at scale. By automating underwriting and claims handling, the company requires fewer human touchpoints, translating to lower costs as volume increases.

Second, the company's data flywheel strengthens over time. With every policy written and claim processed, Lemonade's algorithms become more sophisticated at risk assessment and fraud detection. The company has processed millions of claims to refine its underwriting models.

Third, Lemonade's subscription-based model and B corp structure align the company with its customers. Unlike traditional insurers, which profit when they deny claims, Lemonade takes a fixed fee from premiums and donates unused claims funds to charities selected by customers through its "Giveback" program, removing the inherent conflict of interest in traditional insurance.

Growth trajectory shows remarkable momentum

Despite the stock currently trading at approximately 57% below its 2020 initial public offering (IPO) price, Lemonade's business fundamentals tell a compelling growth story. The company recently surpassed $1 billion in in-force premium (IFP) just eight and a half years after selling its first policy. IFP grew 27% year over year in Q1 2025, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth.

Customer count has expanded to over 2.5 million, up 21% from the previous year, while premium per customer increased 4% to $396. Perhaps most impressively, revenue has skyrocketed 2,240% since the company's public debut in 2020, demonstrating the scalability of its business model.

The profitability inflection point approaches

Like many disruptive tech companies, Lemonade has prioritized growth over profitability in its early years. The company reported a net loss of $62.4 million in Q1 2025, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss of $47 million. However, there are clear signs of a path to profitability.

Lemonade's gross loss ratio -- defined as the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expense to gross earned premium -- has stabilized at 73% on a trailing-12-month basis, comfortably within the company's target range and comparable to established insurers.

Operating expenses, excluding growth spending, have remained essentially flat while IFP has grown at a 21% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since the third quarter of 2023, demonstrating a significant operational leverage. Most importantly, management has explicitly guided toward positive adjusted EBITDA before year-end 2026.

The car insurance catalyst

Lemonade Car represents the company's most significant growth opportunity and potential catalyst for future value creation. Auto insurance is a $350 billion market in the U.S. alone, dwarfing renters and homeowners insurance combined. The product shows early signs of inflection, with Q1 marking the first quarter where Car's sequential IFP growth outpaced the rest of Lemonade's book.

Two key differentiators drive Lemonade's auto insurance strategy. First, its proprietary AI leverages telematics data to precisely target young, safe drivers with competitive pricing. In states where Lemonade has implemented telematics insights at or near point-of-sale, conversion rates have increased by approximately 60%.

Second, the cross-sell opportunity to Lemonade's existing 2.5 million non-Car customers (who collectively spend over $3 billion annually on car insurance) creates a uniquely efficient growth channel. The company reported that Car cross-sales more than doubled in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

With coverage now reaching over 40% of the U.S. car market and nearly 60% of its customer base following recent state expansions, Lemonade Car is positioned to drive significant growth in the coming years.

The bear case and risks

Despite its potential, Lemonade faces substantial challenges. The company remains unprofitable, and the drive toward profitability could take a few more quarters to complete. Moreover, the company's outstanding share count has increased by 67% since its IPO, resulting in significant dilution for early shareholders.

Another key risk factor is that the insurance industry is highly regulated and competitive, with deep-pocketed incumbents and other insurtechs vying for market share. Moreover, catastrophic events like the California wildfires (which contributed 16 points to Lemonade's Q1 gross loss ratio) represent ongoing risk factors.

Perhaps most telling is the stock's last stated short interest of 23%, indicating significant skepticism among professional investors. Bears argue that Lemonade's AI advantages are overstated and that the company's claims handling and pricing models remain unproven at scale.

The long-term AI opportunity

Looking 10 years out, Lemonade's AI-first approach could fundamentally reshape insurance economics. As AI advances from narrow applications to more general capabilities, Lemonade's early mover advantage and purpose-built infrastructure position it to leverage these developments more effectively than legacy insurers constrained by debt and outdated systems.

If Lemonade can successfully execute its strategy, capturing even a modest share of the multitrillion-dollar insurance market while achieving the operational efficiencies promised by its AI-driven model, the company could deliver exceptional returns. After all, the company's current $2.3 billion market cap pales in comparison to its commercial opportunity.

All told, Lemonade stock is a speculative play on the future of insurance. If its AI-first strategy creates a viable economic moat, its shares should soar in the years to come. On the flip side, Lemonade's share price could continue to disappoint if its larger rivals implement this technology in an efficient, customer-friendly manner.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lemonade right now?

Before you buy stock in Lemonade, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lemonade wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.