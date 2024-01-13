1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in January

More than 500 years ago, the Age of Discovery began as famous explorers crossed the oceans and opened new trade routes connecting the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

And it all happened because of two major forces:

Key shipbuilding innovations The potential for enormous profits in the spice trade

Today, we are living through a similar Age of Discovery for artificial intelligence (AI). Key technological breakthroughs (machine learning, large language models, etc.) are combining with skyrocketing commercial demand, thanks to the popularity of generative AI applications like ChatGPT and DALL-E.

As this process continues and expands, there is one company that is best positioned to benefit from both sides of the AI Age of Discovery. It is -- figuratively speaking -- both a shipbuilder and an explorer.

It's Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), and here's why I think it is the top AI stock to buy hand over fist right now.

Alphabet's research and development are leading the way on AI

Let's start with the "shipbuilding." In the case of AI, that means the actual technological breakthroughs that will make AI better, faster, and smarter -- in short, the research and development.

Here, Alphabet is one of the world's leading players. Consider its research in quantum computing. The company is currently pioneering the development of quantum computers that could considerably surpass the processing power of today's most advanced supercomputers.

As renowned physicist Michio Kaku puts it: "We're looking at a race, a race between China, between IBM, Google, Microsoft, Honeywell, all the big boys are in this race to create a workable, operationally efficient quantum computer. Because the nation or company that does this, will rule the world economy."

In addition to its work on quantum computers, Alphabet is also banging away at another potential breakthrough: general AI. Back in April, the company announced it was combining its DeepMind and Google Brain divisions into a single unit with the goal of "bold and responsible development of general AI."

Alphabet is also a leader in the commercialization of AI

But Alphabet's leadership doesn't end with research and development. Thanks to its numerous applications and its massive scale, Alphabet can quickly roll out new AI innovations to billions of users in the blink of an eye. In fact, the company already has numerous AI software enhancements deployed or in the works:

Google Generative AI Search

Google Translate

Google Ads (AI-driven ad selection and placement)

Google Photos (AI editing and search)

YouTube (AI-driven recommendations and captions)

Google Assistant

Google Bard

Gmail (AI spam filtering)

True, not all of these innovations drive revenue for the company. But considering Alphabet's enormous reach, some present a rich vein of revenue and profits that the company could tap in the future.

Alphabet is therefore benefiting from both sides of the AI Age of Discovery. Its researchers and scientists are hard at work driving AI innovation, while at the same time, it is turning those laboratory breakthroughs into practical commercial products.

Add in the company's excellent fundamentals -- it recorded a whopping $297 billion in revenue over the last 12 months -- and it's clear: Alphabet is an AI powerhouse worth buying hand over fist.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Alphabet wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.