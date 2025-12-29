1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock I'd Buy on Every Dip and Never Sell

Key Points

Semiconductor makers like Taiwan Semiconductor and Intel rely on sophisticated equipment to produce chips at scale.

A profound competitive advantage is a great sign that a company's stock may be worth purchasing.

Strong free cash flows and low debt-to-equity ratios are green lights when I'm investigating potential stock buys.

Unlike chefs, who can prepare savory meals without precisely measuring ingredients, pastry chefs require exactness when crafting their sweet treats. Just a little too much of one ingredient -- or not enough of another -- can be the difference between pastry perfection and dessert disaster.

Similarly, the companies that manufacture the sophisticated semiconductors capable of handling artificial intelligence (AI) applications also require meticulous levels of precision in order to sustain high-volume production of those chips. For this reason, ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is high on my buy list. The company plays a pivotal role in the semiconductor industry, and I've long recognized its stock as a compelling way to expand my AI industry exposure.

I plan to open a position in the coming weeks, and once it's initiated, I intend to click the buy button on ASML stock again during any dips.

ASML provides a unique AI investment opportunity

Designing cutting-edge semiconductors -- the wheelhouse of companies like Nvidia and AMD -- is no small feat, yet it means little unless foundries can produce those chips at scale. This is where ASML comes in.

While ASML provides a variety of equipment, software, and services to enable the large-scale fabrication of microchips, the products that make it most appealing to investors are its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines. These machines use light at a 13.5-nanometer wavelength to print the most sophisticated chip designs on the market, making them indispensable tools for foundry operators like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Intel.

ASML is the only company capable of building EUV machines, giving it an unparalleled position in the chip industry and providing it with a robust competitive advantage over its rivals.

Kicking the tires on the company's financials provides even more reassurance

It's hard to argue with the allure of ASML, as it has a technological monopoly in a niche that is vital to the tech sector. The company's fundamentals further illustrate why its stock will be worth holding for the long term as the AI industry develops.

For one, the company generates extremely strong cash flow. In 2024 and 2023, for example, ASML reported free cash flow of $7 billion and $6.9 billion, respectively, according to Morningstar. Its results are even more impressive when stacked up against its semiconductor equipment peers, Lam Research and Applied Materials.

Over the past decade, ASML has consistently generated more free cash flow per share -- especially during the past two years as the AI industry has boomed.

Pair this with the fact that the company has a strong balance sheet with a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14 as of its most recent financial report, and its sound financial health becomes even more apparent.

Forget looking to Santa, I'm gifting ASML to myself this year

I was uninterested in waiting for shares of ASML to appear under the tree, so I've made a plan to buy the stock in the coming weeks to get some skin in the game, and then gradually build my position as dips occur. Should another company ever debut an EUV lithography system, I'll have to reevaluate my position. For the time being, though, I'm eager to broaden my AI sector exposure with ASML stock.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.