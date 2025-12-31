1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revenue Machine You'll Want to Watch in 2026 (Hint: It's Beaten Everyone Except Nvidia)

Key Points

Most of the discussion surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has to do with infrastructure spending.

To date, few companies have meaningfully monetized their AI investments.

Meta Platforms is quietly outpacing its peers in terms of AI-driven revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

It's no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) has been the main theme fueling the action on Wall Street over the last few years. Specifically, the levels of demand for high-performance GPUs, networking equipment, and data centers have dominated the bulk of the AI narrative to date.

But what about monetization? Assessing which companies -- other than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are truly generating measurable AI-driven growth can be challenging.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In my view, AI-focused investors should keep Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on their radar in 2026. While its megacap peers are receiving the lion's share of the attention, the social media leader could be on the cusp of becoming AI's next big contributor.

Meta's AI revenue is leaving the competition in the dust

Meta owns and operates four massive social media platforms -- Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Across its "family of apps," the company serves 3.5 billion daily active users, on average. So it's not surprising that advertisers are eager to get in front of Meta's massive audience.

During the third quarter, Meta generated $51.2 billion in revenue, $50 billion of which came from its advertising segment. This represented 26% growth year over year. While that's impressive, it was not enough to get Wall Street excited.

Where things get interesting is how Meta is maintaining its growth profile. Within its AI division, Meta introduced a product called Advantage+, a suite of machine learning tools that helps advertisers improve their targeted campaigns.

On the company's third-quarterearnings call CFO Susan Li told investors that Advantage+ is now operating at a $60 billion annual revenue run rate. That was nearly a threefold increase from the first quarter.

Beth Kindig, lead tech analyst at the I/O Fund, drew an interesting parallel between Meta's growth and that of OpenAI. ChatGPT was released to the public in November 2022, just over three years ago. According to numerous media outlets, OpenAI is expected to achieve a $20 billion revenue run rate in 2025. During this same period, Meta grew its AI ads business from essentially nothing to $60 billion -- 3 times more than OpenAI.

Taking this one step further, Kindig wrote that "it would require a step-up from 175% growth YoY to 460% year-over-year for Microsoft to match Meta's AI revenue."

Against this backdrop, Kindig posits that Meta has quietly become the second-largest AI monetizer next to Nvidia.

Cash flow could be modest in 2026

While Kindig's analysis is interesting, investors shouldn't get too hung up on the hierarchy of AI-related sales. The more important takeaway from her analysis is that Meta's top-line growth appears muted compared to the accelerating sales growth of its emerging AI products.

As I alluded to earlier, most of the chatter surrounding AI over the last few years has been about spending. Perhaps no other company is under more scrutiny in this regard than Meta.

Its capital expenditures are far outpacing the rate at which its revenue is increasing. In the long run, this is unsustainable.

It's no wonder investors became spooked after Meta's management said that its capex would be "notably larger" in 2026. The combination of aggressive spending and a new revenue stream that has not yet matured will almost certainly hinder Meta's ability to generate excess cash flow in 2026.

Is Meta stock a good buy right now?

While I agree with Kindig in the sense that most investors are probably overlooking the magnitude and potential of Meta's new AI ads business, prudent investors aren't going to jump into the stock based on one metric.

Over the last year, Meta's stock has traversed a number of peaks and valleys. The pronounced sell-offs were in large part influenced by investors' wariness about the company's spending.

Given its achievements so far and the trajectory of Advantage+, I'm personally cautiously optimistic about its prospects. However, it still has a lot to prove against Amazon, Alphabet, and others.

For these reasons, smart investors should be on the lookout for specific updates regarding Advantage+ and Meta's other AI ambitions. If these products continue to blossom and position the company to grow faster than its current spending trajectory in the long run, I would take advantage of any selling pressure and buy the dip in the new year.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,749!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,149,658!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 31, 2025.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.