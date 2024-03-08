1 Analyst Thinks SoundHound AI Stock Is Going to $7. Is It a Buy Around $5.25?

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock saw a substantial pullback following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings results last week, but one Wall Street analyst thinks this price drop offers a buying opportunity. Investment bank H.C. Wainwright's analyst Scott Buck published a note on the company on March 4 and reiterated a "buy" rating on the stock.

In addition to maintaining a "buy" rating, Buck also raised his one-year price target on the stock from $5 per share to $7 per share. With SoundHound stock currently trading at roughly $5.25 per share, hitting the analyst's target would imply a potential upside of 33%.

Should investors be buying the audio-technologies specialist's shares on the heels of the recent valuation pullback?

While Buck wasn't effusive about SoundHound's Q4 results, the analyst thinks that the company's growth targets will help push the company's share price higher. After posting revenue of $45.9 million in 2023, management expects revenue to come in between $63 million and $77 million in 2024. If the company were to hit the midpoint of its guidance range, that would mean growing sales by 53%.

With its recent earnings report, SoundHound also stated that it expects to record more than $100 million in sales in 2025. Using the company's midpoint guidance for 2024, that would suggest annual sales growth of more than 43% next year.

With its current valuation, SoundHound AI is valued at roughly 22 times this year's expected sales. On the other hand, the company said that it closed out last year's final quarter with a service and order backlog of $661 million.

SoundHound stock is now down roughly 33% from its 52-week high, but the stock remains a highly speculative investment.

For highly risk-tolerant investors looking to chase momentum and potentially explosive plays in the AI space, taking a dollar-cost averaging approach to the stock could be worthwhile. However, the speculative nature of the company's valuation and performance outlook means that those who are less willing to take on risk should pursue other artificial intelligence plays.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.