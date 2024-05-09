1 Analyst Thinks Caterpillar Stock Is Going to $345. Is It a Buy?

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock received an upgrade recently. A Tigress Financial analyst upgraded their price target to $345 from $295 while retaining a buy rating on the stock. While the new price target is pretty much where the stock is trading now, the price target upgrade and positive rating affirm the bullish case for the stock.

The bullish case for Caterpillar

Caterpillar is a cyclical stock that divides investors. The bears emphasize that management's guidance implies the company may have hit a cyclical peak because its 2024 guidance is for sales at a similar level to 2023.

On the other hand, the bulls, including the Tigress Financial analyst, stress the company's potential to benefit from end-market trends that have room to run. In other words, the company's revenue could surprise on the upside, and that usually means margin expansion.

The potential for an upside surprise comes from Caterpillar's exposure to commodity-related spending, which includes mining machinery and compression equipment. In particular, it has a role to play in energy transition, with its mining equipment used in mining copper, lithium, and nickel used in electric vehicles and the electrification-of-everything trend.

In addition, Caterpillar's construction machinery is a direct beneficiary of increased infrastructure spending, and its resource industries machinery is used in the aggregate industry -- itself related to infrastructure spending on roads, etc. It even has exposure to the boom in artificial intelligence (AI)-related expenditures on data centers via its power generation equipment.

A stock to buy?

If you believe all of these trends mean there's a substantial opportunity for Caterpillar to outperform revenue expectations, then the stock is definitely a buy. However, I think the current valuation means you must accept these arguments to justify buying the stock. That might be a step too far for many investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Caterpillar right now?

Before you buy stock in Caterpillar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Caterpillar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $553,959!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.