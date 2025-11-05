1 Alternative to the Soaring TRUMP Meme Coin

Key Points

American Bitcoin is a new Bitcoin treasury and mining company that is 20% owned by members of the Trump family.

The company now holds $425 million worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

While American Bitcoin is still a speculative investment, it is backed by more than just the hype and speculation of the TRUMP meme coin.

You don't need to invest in the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) meme coin if you want exposure to the Trump family's growing crypto empire.

You could, for example, invest in Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT), which announced plans this summer to transform itself into a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury company. It now holds 15,000 BTC on its balance sheet. Unfortunately, Trump Media is down 55% for the year and can be safely avoided.

American Bitcoin

There's a better option out there: American Bitcoin (NASDAQ: ABTC). It is a combination Bitcoin treasury company/Bitcoin mining company that went public via an all-stock merger in September. Eric Trump is cofounder and chief strategy officer of the company, while Donald Trump Jr. is a key investor. All told, the Trump family owns approximately 20% of the company.

But here's the really important part: American Bitcoin ranks among the 25 biggest Bitcoin treasury companies in the world right now. It holds 3,865 BTC, worth approximately $425 million at the coin's November 1 prices.

What's the upside for American Bitcoin?

At the end of the day, that's why I'd rather invest in American Bitcoin than the TRUMP meme coin. It's backed by more than just hype and speculation. It has Bitcoin on its balance sheet, which gives it a pricing floor.

After going public, American Bitcoin briefly traded above $9. So, at today's price of $5, the stock could realistically almost double in value. The same can't be said for the TRUMP meme coin, which is still trading 90% below its all-time high, and may very well never regain its former mojo.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.