1 Alaskan City Is Winning Retirees Over. Here's Why

The list of best retirement cities is dominated by warm-weather locales.

However, one Alaskan city made the list -- and it's for a surprising reason.

When most people think of popular retirement destinations, they think of warm weather locales like Florida or North Carolina. Indeed, those two states dominate the latest rankings by U.S. News of the top retirement cities in America. But there's one surprising addition to the list: a city in Alaska with fewer than 300,000 residents.

This Alaskan city could be a dream for retirees

For years, U.S. News has been ranking the best retirement destinations in the U.S. Ranking every potential destination, of course, requires some sort of ranking methodology. Perhaps the biggest factor involved has been the cost of living, which includes many low tax areas. This is a wise methodology, as retirees are often on a fixed income. Choosing a low-cost area to live in can help extend savings while providing a cushion to any potential market downturns.

This year, however, U.S. News updated its methodology to more heavily weigh "happiness" factors. This ensures that the list includes not just money-saving locations, but areas that retirees actually enjoy living in. According to a press release, U.S. News observed that "retirees seek a destination that will not only stretch their dollar, but is also a place for enjoyment."

This update created a few surprises along the way. Nearly cracking the top 20, for instance, was Anchorage, Alaska, which came in at number 21.

What's so attractive about Anchorage? There's no sales tax and no state income tax. The city is also significantly more affordable than most areas in the state. But perhaps the most exciting factor is, of course, the access to nature. In the summer, world-class hiking trails, whale watching, and fly fishing are just minutes away. In the winter, hundreds of miles of ski trails surround the city. Or, you can just cozy up by the fire and read a good book.

You'll have to be fine with a longer, darker winter, but Anchorage, Alaska, deserves more recognition from retirees than it currently gets.

